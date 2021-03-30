For business partners A. Donald Broin and Clifford Voxland, actively serving the community and church were just two of the many things they took pride in.
The men, better known as Cliff and Don, were a vital part of the area's construction business for over 40 years, providing dependable service, supplying quality materials and finishing projects through both Cliff's construction business and Don's. Both were proud of the projects and homes they completed, along with the customers who became good friends.
Cliff died at the age of 93 on Feb. 5 and Don died two weeks later, Feb. 19, at the age of 90.
Where it all began
Born April 28, 1927 in Holden Township to Herman and Rachel (Hostager) Voxland, Cliff married Dolores Kindseth on July 24, 1948. A 1945 graduate of Kenyon High School, Cliff served in the U.S. Army from Oct. 2, 1946 until Feb. 4, 1948. Cliff graduated from the William Hood Dunwoody Industrial Institute in 1950. Soon after he started a construction business, building new homes, outbuildings and additions, and took on remodeling jobs.
His first job was building a new house for his parents to replace their log house. Soon, Cliff had more work than he could handle, and decided to take in one of his employees, Don, as a partner. By that time, there were two different crews, so that took some of the load off Cliff's shoulders. In a biography written by Cliff many years ago, he wrote they usually worked 10-hour days in the summers and wages were only about $2 per hour.
After receiving an offer for the manager position at the Kenyon Farmers Lumber Co. in 1957, Cliff left the construction business and Don and took it over as Don Broin Contractor and Builder.
Don was born Dec. 12, 1930 on a farm near Bombay and he was the oldest of four children born to Arthur and Edna (Flaten) Broin. He married Sarah Dyrdahl in 1951. A 1949 graduate of Kenyon High School, he was drafted due to Korean War soon after getting married, but after basic training he was sent to France to be part of the post-World War II reconstruction of Europe. Once he returned to the United States after his service, he joined Cliff's construction business.
His wife Sarah said once Don took the business over, he still went to Cliff for advice and had him draw up different plans when needed.
Sarah said his last big job, one he was so proud of, was serving as the superintendent of the bank expansion project in Kenyon. Throughout his 38 years in the business, Sarah believes he's worked on many of the houses and barns in the area, something he was quite proud of. She recalls him pointing out numerous structures he built when driving around the area, whether it be a house or barn. He continued to do minor jobs well after his 1995 retirement.
Partners and friends
Mark Kindseth, Cliff's brother-in-law, started working with Cliff when he was a junior in high school. After Cliff went to work at the lumberyard, Mark worked with Don a number of years until 1968 until he joined Cliff at the lumberyard. According to Cliff's biography, Mark worked with Cliff doing planning and estimating, managing the hardware and paint departments, and waiting on customers until he was 62, retiring at the end of 1999. He also noted that Mark worked for him in the summer doing building and remodeling when Cliff was a contractor.
Mark said that he got along well working with Cliff and Don and had some good years with them. Even though they climbed up some pretty steep barns at times, Mark said he didn't think anyone was ever seriously injured. With Cliff working as a dealer for clay barn equipment, Sarah said that was a good part of their business at that time because all the farmers had cows and needed things like silo unloaders and barn cleaners.
Sarah adds in that time, they did everything from the ground up, unlike today where individual contractors do different parts of the process like the cement and roof.
Said Mark, "We dug the hole footings, laid all the cement and blocks and everything."
For Don was satisfied to see a project all the way through, said Sarah. Oftentimes, he used to talk to young contractors and tell them they were missing out because they should be doing everything themselves.
Though they never did any of the electrical or plumbing work, Mark said they built houses from the ground up, too, including the sheet rock and shingling.
Mike Kerr, who started working with Don in about 1974, spent 21 years with him. Following Don's retirement, Kerr went on his own and remodeled buildings like K-Town Video, where Subway is now. While at work, Kerr said Don was all business, but as soon as they were off work, he was a different person.
"He was a fun, loving person and anytime he'd get mad at you, it was only for five minutes. Then it was like water over the dam," said Kerr.
Thursday afternoons, Kerr said, were known as Don's time to golf. One day, Don was one person short of a foursome and told Kerr to go home at noon, get changed and golf with them. Don even offered to pay Kerr for the rest of the afternoon.
After hitting the best drive on hole 9 coming in, as Kerr was going to hit his second shot, Don told him if he drove it to the green, he'd double his paycheck for the week. Though he came up short, Kerr laughed while recalling Don jumping up and down, yelling for the ball to get down.
"He was the best boss I ever worked for. They don't make them like that anymore," added Kerr.
Anytime there was a problem, Kerr said they could call Cliff at the lumberyard and it would be solved.
"He took care of his customers like his family," said Kerr. "He was quiet, but once he'd give you that sneaky smile and you knew that everything was fine."
Keeping busy
Even though summer was the busiest time of the year for construction, Sarah said they were fortunate to have projects come up in the winter as people planned home remodels. When working together, Sarah agreed that they were both all business and had a separate time to work and a separate time to play. She didn't think they ever had any fallouts, as they were both pretty friendly guys. Cliff's daughter, Kathy Caron of Cannon Falls, describes her father as a pretty laid back, quiet guy and doesn't remember him ever getting mad.
Sarah added, "I think they were trusted and respected."
Mary Kindseth, Cliff's sister-in-law, believes they did a majority of the construction business in the community at that time.
Both baptized and confirmed at Holden Lutheran Church, Cliff and Don were always willing to lend a hand to the churches.
While on the property committee at Holden Church, Caron said Cliff talked to the congregation to encourage them to help raise funds for the elevator that was installed in 1999. He also was one of the leaders in getting the Holden Park going and was very involved in church work there. Always known for keeping busy, Caron remembers him walking out on the roof of the church inspecting shingles at 84 years old.
"At the time, everybody knew my dad and they respected him," said Caron. They wanted him to draw up their house plans."
Broin also served on the church council at Hauge Lutheran Church and invested a lot of time in the restoration and maintenance of the Hauge Old Stone Church. In 2020, he was asked to be the grand marshal of the Memorial Day parade, which was later canceled due to COVID-19.
Sarah said Don was still able to ride in a golf cart during the dialed-back parade that traveled through the community. While he was proud to be offered the honor of being grand marshal, Sarah said he was very humble and couldn't quite figure out why he was being honored.