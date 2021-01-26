Although the pandemic did not cause all of the problems the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights Kids Childcare program is currently facing, Director of Community Education Amy Belcher told Knights Kids families in a Jan. 19 letter that it accelerated and highlighted the need to make some changes.
At its current pace, Knights Kids is projected to be about $108,711 in the red by the end of the fiscal year. That, Belcher said, can't continue, especially considering the financial difficulties the district is currently facing and led the Community Education/Early Childhood Advisory Council to recommend closing one of the program's sites.
After discussion during Monday's K-W School Board meeting, the board approved closing Kenyon's learning center site beginning in two weeks.
"As much as I don't like having to do this, this is an effect of not passing the levies the last two years, said Board member Kevin Anderson. "We really have to take a hard look at the numbers and move forward. This is not my favorite thing to do, but hopefully we can rebuild the program and get it back to the way it was."
Along with Belcher's written proposal to the board, Michelle Wood, chair of the Community Education/Early Childhood Advisory Council, wrote a letter on behalf of council members Terri Malloy, Heather Culuris, Ana Guerrero and Ryan Holmes supporting the proposal.
"As council members we understand that this decision will have an impact on families and agree with Ms. Belcher that we all wish the situation were different," wrote Wood. "Nonetheless, it is our opinion that continuing providing services without making any changes would not be a fiscally responsible use of taxpayer money, and respectfully request that the board consider accepting the proposal…"
Moving forward
In the first half of this fiscal year, Knights Kids expenses exceeded the revenue generated by the program by $34,511. This included an $18,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to help offset some of the losses incurred by the pandemic.
Beyond the financial difficulties faced by the program are the curriculum and liability dilemmas, said Belcher. Currently, the program often has one staff person with one child at the Kenyon site during the school day, which does not allow them to meet the goals of the social/emotional skill building curriculum. It also puts that staff person at increased risk for liability claims, both issues which need to be addressed.
Since they are in the middle of the school year and don't want to disrupt preschool classes, the learning center would be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays only. Students needing care during those day would be transported via the shuttle bus to the Wanamingo site.
In fairness to Knights Kids families, Belcher said they would continue to offer before and after school care in both Kenyon and Wanamingo until enrollment dictates otherwise. On non-school days, care would only be available in Wanamingo and there would not be transportation available. Program directors also plan to only use the Kenyon site for summer care. Again, before and after care would be offered in both Kenyon and Wanamingo with participants taken to Kenyon for the 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. program times. Those changes would reduce expenditures by about $54,000.
"We would advocate for these changes to continue to be in place until enrollment dictates otherwise," wrote Belcher.
Board member Jamie Sommer was concerned with taking away from one community for summer programming, something she feels others in the community feel, whether it's happening or not. She asked Belcher why there was a push to move summer programming in Kenyon, when a majority of participants live in Wanamingo.
Belcher responded that the Kenyon pool offers opportunities for children, and that in a normal year, more participants live in Kenyon.
Other options to resolve the program's financial issue were considered, though in order to keep both sites open and break even, rates would need to be increased by 44%. Belcher said this would equate to $46/day, $10 for before school, and $13/$17.25 for after school for our full-time families. For part-time families this would be even greater at $52/day, $11.50 before school, and $14.50/$18.75 for after school.
"This could result in our families utilizing CCAP being required to pay out-of-pocket for childcare expenses that exceed the county childcare assistance maximums," wrote Belcher. "We felt this would be cost prohibitive for many of our families, and likely result in even further reductions in our enrollment. Our other option would be to discontinue the program, which would leave our families without a safe place for their kids and reduce hours for and/or furlough six staff."
While none of those options will appeal to everyone, Belcher said they feel the reduction to one site is their best option and will still accommodate most families.
Although it's unknown when both sites can reopen, Belcher said the plan is to focus on one site and rebuild the program, which first began with a single site.
"We only split to two sites when we had the numbers that work," said Belcher. "I don’t know how long that will take, but I'd like to make the program a place where kids want to be first, and focus on the building blocks, then take another look at it when the time comes. I can’t keep spending money I don’t have, and I don’t know what any other options are."