The 13th Annual Cannon River Watershed-Wide CleanUP happens from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18 across the region.
“This year’s CleanUP will look a little different from past years,” said Clean River Partners Community Engagement Coordinator Kevin Strauss. “We’ll be working in small groups and we won’t have a group picnic at the end. But the long-running river cleanup event will still happen in communities across the region.”
Visit www.CleanRiverPartners.org/cleanup to sign up for a CleanUP event in your area. This year we have community CleanUP sites in Northfield, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Medford, Owatonna, Waterville and other communities.
Volunteers can also choose to do a CleanUP on your own with your family or roommates. After you register for a “CleanUP at Home”, Clean River Partners staff will leave a set of gloves and bags, on your front porch the week of Sept. 12 so you can do a CleanUP in your neighborhood when it works best for you.
“While we focus the volunteer CleanUP in city parks along the Cannon and Straight rivers, really picking up litter anywhere in town helps keep rivers clean, since litter in the street can wash into storm drains that dump right into the river,” said Strauss.
If you’d like to help sponsor this community CleanUP event, visit www.cleanriverpartners.org/cleanup to complete and mail in a sponsorship form.
For more information email Strauss at kevin@cleanriverpartners.org.