Following the permanent closure of the Mayo Clinic Health System in Kenyon, city leaders and Mayo representatives have been discussing plans moving forward.
Mayo Clinic Health System is preparing to launch a mobile health clinic to provide convenient access to health care to patients in rural communities in Southern Minnesota, according to Mayo representatives.
The mobile health clinic will offer preventative health screenings, including immunizations, prenatal visits and Pacemaker checks, and provide chronic disease management services.
More information is expected to be shared leading up to the launch of a mobile clinic which is tentatively scheduled for early summer.