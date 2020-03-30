The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed a third positive case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Goodhue County. This third case is of a resident in their 40s, who was in contact with a known positive case. This patient is in isolation at home and recovering.
Minnesota is in its first week of Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay at Home #StayHomeMN order. A stay at home order directs Minnesotans to limit movements outside of their homes except for essential needs. By limiting social interactions, we decrease the chance of transmission of COVID-19 and help our health care sector prepare for increased demands.
It will take all of us to prevent the spread of COVID-19 – Stay Home — Stop the Spread — Save Lives. If you must, you may leave your home to pick up essential items such as groceries or food, prescriptions, gas, walking your dog, relocating for safety reasons or if your job is deemed essential in a sector, going to work. With any of these activities, you must practice social distancing, washing your hands or using hand sanitizer frequently and not touching your face. To learn more information about the Governor’s Stay at Home Order, go to mn.gov/governor/covid-19/
If you do become ill, call your health care provider before you go in to be seen. If you do have cold- or flu-like symptoms, and are able to manage your illness at home, please stay home. Guidance is to stay home at least seven days after your illness onset or three days after your fever resolves without fever reducing medicine and improvement of respiratory symptoms, whichever is longer.
Statewide COVID-19 Hotlines are open 7a.m. to 7 p.m. If you have health questions call 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. If you have schools and child care questions call 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504. If you have housing questions call 651-296-8215 for single-family residences questions and 651-297-4455 for multi-family residences.
On Monday, March 30, Goodhue County Health and Human Services opened a local COVID-19 Hotline. The hotline will be staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents looking for basic information regarding COVID-19 can call 651-385-2000.
Visit cdc.gov and health.state.mn.us for more information about COVID-19. For local information, go to Goodhue County Health and Human Services on Facebook page and the Goodhue County website, co.goodhue.mn.us.