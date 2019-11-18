kenyon.jpg

Kenyon resident Keith Cook requested a speed study be completed on the section of Hwy. 60 before the intersection with Highway 56, due to unsafe conditions with the speed being 60 mph within city limits. The request was made by the City Council at the Oct. 8 meeting to lower that section of the highway before people travel down the hill. The motion made requested that the letter be copied to State Rep. Steve Drazkowski and State Sen. Mike Goggin. A traffic engineer at MnDOT pointed out that they don't consider whether or not a road or highway is within city limits, they are looking at the characteristics of land use, setbacks from the road, which ultimately drive the behavior of people on that stretch of the road. The engineer indicated he will provide more information in one or two months once MnDOT responds to his request. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
