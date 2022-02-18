The pandemic has impacted schools across the country in more ways than one, and many school districts have already started addressing those issues.
At Kenyon-Wanamingo School District, district officials sent out a survey last fall to nail down which areas teaching staff thought need to be addressed sooner rather than later. The survey asked staff members to rank areas by their level of importance.
Results were ranked in the following order:
1. Curriculum
2. Mental health
3. Learning loss
4. Special education
5. Staff development
6. Second nurse (since already added)
7. Transportation
8. Ventilation
9. Mitigation
Superintendent Bryan Boysen said this survey will help district officials decide how to best spend the third round of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, designed to spend on COVID-related items.
A revised budget is expected to be presented at the next regular School Board meeting, set for Feb. 28, and will include the money allocated to the district at the start of this year. Boysen estimated there to be about $636,000 in funds available, all which need to be spent by Sept. 30, 2023.
In total, ESSER allocations from the first, second and third rounds of funding are close to $1 million.
Board member Marilyn Syverson said it's important to be clear with people about how much of that $1 million number is left.
To help understand the wishes from teaching staff, Syverson asked Boysen to explain each of the nine areas in a bit more detail, like what learning loss looks like in a third grader.
Boysen said learning loss has to do with the loss of targeted services and summer school opportunities. To help bridge the gap, Boysen said other opportunities could be looked at like additional staff for tutoring and curriculum updating.
Board member Tonya Craig asked what the district's vision is for either the learning loss gap or curriculum. Boysen said they are still trying to navigate those decisions, but they have had conversations with staff about them.
Craig said many students had learning loss, not just other than those who receive targeted services. Syverson added in situations where 'A' students dropped down to 'B-' students because of a bad grade in math while learning at home. Something has to be done to get them boosted back on track, she said.
Unsure of what exactly the first $300,000 of ESSER funds were spent on, board member Debb Paquin said she wants to be an active participant on the next $600,000.
"The first $300,000 was spent on valid stuff, and those decisions are what we were elected for," Paquin said. "All of these lists, I want the teachers to come and say, this is what we think and here is how we can help students. These are decisions for us to make, not the leadership group."
Boysen said the board can continue discussions about how the money could be spent over the next year-and-a-half at the Feb. 28 meeting.
Syverson felt the top three areas — mental health, curriculum and learning loss — tie for the No. 1 spot, and said anything for special education is fine as well.
"If you have anxiety, depression or whatever you may have related to your time in lockdown; seems completely appropriate to focus on therapies that can be helpful," Syverson said.
Paquin suggested asking teaching staff for their thoughts again on the top three areas.
Added Craig, "We're not inside the walls all day long, we don't know the needs. Let's get the advice from the professionals. I want to drill down more on 1, 2 and 3 and find the best plan to incorporate all three together, and find the best solution."
Craig also said this topic should be a rolling agenda item and something they keep talking about at meetings.
Said Syverson, "If we don't spend it, it will be gone."