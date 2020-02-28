Theodor Seuss Geisel, recognized more by his pen name Dr. Seuss, is best known for wacky rhyming books like "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish" and "Green Eggs and Ham."
In honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday, March 2 and to celebrate the end of Read Like a Knight month, parents, grandparents and special guests were invited to Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Feb. 28 to help participate in the festivities.
During Read Like a Knight month, students participated in a variety of reading activities like Walk around Wednesday, technology free family fun and Genre Passport Day throughout the month of March.
There were a wide variety of Dr. Seuss and superhero activities for students to participate in with their family/guests.
To begin the morning, family members/guests were invited to enjoy a mini-muffin, strawberries and a cup of coffee in his/her students' classroom hallway.
In the classrooms, Dr. Seuss activities were available for students to test their creativity on crossword puzzles, coloring sheets or the opportunity to make (and decorate) Dr. Seuss hats.
Among the buzz in the hallways of laughter and conversation, the music room presented a quiet opportunity for students to read stories like "The Three Little Pigs" together as a group.
There were also several superhero photo opportunities available for students in the art room. Students were encouraged to wear a superhero cape and lie on a piece of paper on the ground, to look like they were flying in the sky. Along the other side of room, students could pose with Dr. Seuss while dressing up in colorful headpiece or holding fun-shaped props.
In the meantime, many students could be found relaxing in the Learning Lounge, eating their fair share of strawberries.
To encourage students to burn off some of their energy after eating muffins and strawberries, they could either go to the gym or the activity center. In the historic Evert Gym, students could "Rock their Superhero moves" with the various exercises listed on pieces of paper along the floor. While in the Early Childhood Activity Center, students could test their strength and agility in several different ways.