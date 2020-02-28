Theodor Seuss Geisel, recognized more by his pen name Dr. Seuss, is best known for wacky rhyming books like "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish" and "Green Eggs and Ham."

In honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday, March 2 and to celebrate the end of Read Like a Knight month, parents, grandparents and special guests were invited to Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Feb. 28 to help participate in the festivities.  

dr. suess birthday kw.jpg

A Dr. Suess-themed set-up greets parents, family members and special guests as they enter the K-W Elementary School for the Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
dr. suess birthday kw_11.jpg

Ruby Allen holds up a decorated photo frame, designed specifically for interesting photo-ops for family members and students. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

During Read Like a Knight month, students participated in a variety of reading activities like Walk around Wednesday, technology free family fun and Genre Passport Day throughout the month of March. 

dr. suess birthday kw_3.jpg

Dr. Seuss books and activities were found in all classrooms Friday, in celebration of the beloved children's book author's birthday. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

There were a wide variety of Dr. Seuss and superhero activities for students to participate in with their family/guests. 

To begin the morning, family members/guests were invited to enjoy a mini-muffin, strawberries and a cup of coffee in his/her students' classroom hallway. 

dr. suess birthday kw_4.jpg

Joshua Diderrich smiles while wearing his "Cat in the Hat" hat he made in his classroom. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

In the classrooms, Dr. Seuss activities were available for students to test their creativity on crossword puzzles, coloring sheets or the opportunity to make (and decorate) Dr. Seuss hats. 

dr. suess birthday kw_9.jpg

Katie Sjoblom, right, reads a story in the music room to Ruby Sjoblom, middle, and Xanary Carranza. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

Among the buzz in the hallways of laughter and conversation, the music room presented a quiet opportunity for students to read stories like "The Three Little Pigs" together as a group. 

dr. suess birthday kw_10.jpg

Lilah Greseth, right, reads "The Three Little Pigs" to Rachel Ahsenmacher and Tyler Greseth. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

There were also several superhero photo opportunities available for students in the art room. Students were encouraged to wear a superhero cape and lie on a piece of paper on the ground, to look like they were flying in the sky. Along the other side of room, students could pose with Dr. Seuss while dressing up in colorful headpiece or holding fun-shaped props. 

dr. suess birthday kw_6.jpg

Ruby Sjoblom soars through the sky, as the skyscrapers lay in the background. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
dr. suess birthday kw_7.jpg

Many students waited in line for a chance to pose with the cat from Dr. Seuss' "Cat in the Hat." Pictured, from left, Peyton Temple, Mason Grieger and Anthony Torres. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
dr. suess birthday kw_8.jpg

Korbyn Meyers holds up two props for a photo, one of many activities held during Dr. Seuss' birthday celebration at K-W Elementary School Friday. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

In the meantime, many students could be found relaxing in the Learning Lounge, eating their fair share of strawberries.  

dr. suess birthday kw_5.jpg

Pictured, from left, Shauna Meyer, Gracie Bozay, Arianna Wagner and Stella Mandujano relax in the Learning Lounge with plenty of strawberries in hand for all. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

To encourage students to burn off some of their energy after eating muffins and strawberries, they could either go to the gym or the activity center. In the historic Evert Gym, students could "Rock their Superhero moves" with the various exercises listed on pieces of paper along the floor. While in the Early Childhood Activity Center, students could test their strength and agility in several different ways. 

dr. suess birthday kw_2.jpg

Josh Nystuen, left, joins in on one of the superhero moves found in the Evert Gym, along with Evelyn Nystuen and Travis Geisinger. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
dr. suess birthday kw_1.jpg

Eli Caron, left, works on his heel-raises with Issaac Caron during one of the activities in the Evert Gym. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

