Fifty years ago, farmers might have been lucky to have a radio or heater in their combine – forget about air conditioning in the summer. Now, producers can track everything they do in the field from the comfort of a cab, sending data in real time up to the cloud and back down to their home computers and agronomists’ offices.
For Jim Purfeerst and his sons, Mark and Matt – who help him run Purfeerst Farms in Rice County – this data leads to countless spreadsheets that the family pores over every winter, finding ways both big and small to improve profitability through the ready availability of data.
“When we’re out in the field, the technology that’s in the combine tracks everything we’re doing and maps it all out for us,” said Mark. “We end up with a colorful map, and we can zoom in and see what we did in each part of the farm.”
In the spring, farm equipment tracks which seeds are planted where, how many seeds are planted, planter speed and depth – on an acre-to-acre basis. Because producers often plant different seeds on different fields, sometimes with different fertilizers, it’s critical to be able to go back and look at productivity on such a detailed level.
While yield per acre has always been one of the most important measurements of a farm’s success, the ability to measure this data has gotten infinitely more precise over the past decades.
“If half of the field is getting 25% less production than the other half of the field, we can think about, what happened there? Do we have a drainage issue? We can start identifying some of those trouble areas,” said Mark. “Even though it could be one of 10 different things causing the issue, this data pulls back the covers a little bit.”
When it comes to fertilizer, this new equipment allows farmers to take more soil tests throughout the field and program the fertilizer spreader to lay down only the necessary amount based on soil quality. Instead of spreading a uniform layer of fertilizer, equipment can now be programmed to auto-adjust as it moves through the fields.
“All of a sudden, you can be running 80 soil tests per farm — so there’s an additional cost,” said Jim. “But you’re then saving money in other areas, as well. The more accurate we can get, the better it is for our overall return, but also for water quality and preventing run-off.”
‘How they compared on average’
In addition to being able to track more measurements from their own fields, farmers in the last five years have become increasingly able to compare their data to other growers in the region — thanks to the advent of several de-identified record databases kept by educational institutions, lenders and agricultural technology companies.
Mark works full-time as a lending officer with Midwest-based Compeer Financial and says his company began doing more benchmarking over the past decade, providing this information to clients to help them make financial decisions.
“We want and need our clients to be successful and profitable, in order to repay the lines of credit that they have,” he said. “As we started getting more detailed information, we became able to tell clients how they compared on average to all these different financial metrics.”
His brother, Matt, added that the data-sharing boom among producers has come at a time of incredibly slim profit margins.
“The last five years have been very tough for the agriculture industry, there are plenty of farms that have gone bankrupt. As people saw that, they started investing a lot more time into their own spreadsheets,” he said. “I think producers are getting sharper, really micromanaging every input to maximize every sale they can.”
Involvement of state colleges and universities
The University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management helps run one major source of data for farmers. The numbers are able to be sorted by region, product and other metrics — with certain safeguards aimed at keeping growers unidentifiable.
The data is accessible online, and much of it is collected by the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities’ Farm Business Management program, which has an office not far from Purfeerst Farms at South Central College in Faribault.
Structured like a continuing education program, it offers producers access to instructors who can help with their operation’s finances and more. De-identified data from participants is uploaded to a central database, which program instructors can use to show growers how they stack up to others across the industry, the region or who grow the same products.
“The Farm Business Management program is offered through several community colleges throughout the state, and there are about 60 people with a similar role to mine,” said Mark Wehe, instructor with the program at South Central College.
One of the main benefits of the program, said Wehe, is that it can help farmers collect, organize and parse through an often-overwhelming mountain of data. One of the program’s main functions is to assist in the creation of basic financial formats – balance sheets, forecasts and more.
“Successful owner-operators need to be competent in a wide number of subject areas, finance is only one of them,” added Wehe. “We focus on the most important numbers.”
An important tool for research
Comparing their farm to other growers in the region helped the Purfeersts make the switch from GMO (genetically modified organism) to conventional corn, after seeing the potential cost-savings in terms of seed and other inputs. Once they decided to make the change, the new availability of regional data helped them research which seeds would fare best in southern Minnesota.
“When we switched back to non-GMOs, we hadn’t been using any of those seeds. That first year was huge for us, we had to do a ton of research,” said Jim.
While Mark says the sharing of data has increased exponentially over the last five years, he acknowledges that for many, it can still feel taboo to put even de-identified numbers out there for other growers to look at.
“It’s a little like talking about money with your neighbors or your family,” he said. “There’s also more caution now in terms of, where is our data going? Who’s going to see it?
“Our personal philosophy,” he added, “is that we’re OK to share some of this data, if we see a benefit coming back to us. We’re OK with our neighbors benefiting from our data, as well.”