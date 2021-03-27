Easter, much like Christmas, includes an array of special traditions, some of which are derived from folk customs like Easter egg hunts, decorating eggs and gifting children Easter baskets.
In Wanamingo, youth will have the opportunity to search for eggs at Trinity Lutheran Church's Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3 at Riverside Park. Preschool and elementary-age youth are encouraged to hunt for eggs with a parent or guardian's help.
Trinity Lutheran Church of Wanamingo Pastor Chris Culuris says this is an event the they have been hosting for several years now. Especially after a difficult year dealing with COVID and its averse affects, Culuris says it's especially important to hold the hunt this year.
"The joy we feel in celebrating Christ's resurrection is something that Christians want to share with everyone," said Culuris. "It's important that we have fun and celebrate Easter together as a community."
Ann Lund, a Trinity Lutheran Lay Ministers Board member, says the board is responsible for organizing the Easter Egg hunt every year.
This year, Lund is looking forward to finally being able to get together with people, as she hasn't seen many of the children that typically attend the event in over a year. She is also excited to see how much they changed and meet the little ones that have since arrived.
"When COVID hit I don’t think anyone had any idea it would last this long and be this devastating on so many fronts," said Lund. "During hard times in the past people went without food and fuel but they still could get together to support each other. If there is a lesson to be learned from all this, we all need human contact to thrive."
Lund said she was amazed and inspired with how emotional everyone became when they could finally return to church and how strongly people feel about worshiping as a congregation. She feels this event parallels the Easter story: the resurrection of the Lord and return of their ability to celebrate the holy holiday together.
When organizing the event, Lund says the target participants are the youth of Trinity and Wanamingo Lutheran churches, but all are welcome.
Added Culuris, "This is an event for all people. We'll be looking forward to seeing you on April 3rd!"
Over the years organizing the event, Lund recalls two of her favorite memories:
"One year it absolutely poured cats and dogs outside, and when that happens we move the hunt inside at Trinity Lutheran. We hide the eggs everywhere, so watching the kids explore areas that they never thought they would go is always entertaining. For all the shushing and reminders for good behavior they get normally in church, watching them run and shout and search was a delight. My second memory happened a few years ago. The day was absolutely beautiful and when the hunt was over all the parents and children lingered for another one to two hours, just to talk to each other and to let the kids play together. It just left you with such a wonderful sense of community belonging and support for and from everyone."
Traditionally, Culuris said, the younger kids are allowed to hunt for eggs first which also helps teach the older youth patience. He hopes participants have fun and enjoy what they find inside of their eggs.
Along with Easter egg hunts and decorating eggs, some have developed their own special Easter traditions. While recalling her favorite Easter tradition on a Facebook post from the Kenyon Leader, local resident Susan Broas Hazen said she would plant real grass in her Easter basket on Palm Sunday.
"We would talk about the seed being dead in the ground but by Easter we would have grass," wrote Broas Hazen. "It was a good lesson for the Easter story. We would plant the grass in any areas that needed patching. Good for the environment as well."
This year, Broas Hazen planned a basket for her granddaughter's first Easter to keep the tradition going.