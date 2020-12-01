For the last several years, Kenyon Area Historical Society members and volunteers have provided area residents with an array of cookies and sweet treats to help ring in the holiday season.
From almond sticks, biscotti, caramels, date balls, decorated sugar cookies, fattiman, fudge, ginger snaps, kringla, krumkake, lefse, lemon dimples, peanut butter kiss cookies, rosettes, rum balls, Russian tea cakes, sanbakels, spritz and truffles; there was sure to be favorite for everyone who stopped by.
In what would've been its seventh year, this year's Cookie Walk has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Organizers are thankful for continued support and welcome folks to join the Historical Society as an annual or lifetime member.
The start of something new
The event is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Kenyon Area Historical Society and is traditionally held in conjunction with Christmas in Kenyon activities.
KAHS member Rhana Olson brought the idea to the Board several years ago after seeing it be done elsewhere.
"I figured it would be a good fundraiser for us," added Olson.
Olson then encouraged the board to contribute to the sale by baking cookies and treats, and also extended the invitation to volunteers and family members of board members who wanted to bake.
"Most of the board members contributed and some went above and beyond the call of duty making five dozen of each kind," said Olson. "We had no clue the first year how much we would need. We learned a lot as we grew."
The first year the Historical Society hosted the sale they sold out of cookies in the first half hour. Since then, a variety of cookies have been added to the annual sale, including Norwegian goodies like lefse. Through her time coordinating the event in previous years, Olson, a lifetime Kenyon Area Historical Society member, said she enjoys the camaraderie of both the group of people volunteering and those coming in to purchase goodies.
She recalled one woman from New Richland who would purchase pounds of cookies and share them with those she worked with. The open house held later in the afternoon after the sale added another layer of excitement to the day. Olson said they would have fun decorating the inside and outside with garland, lights and other decorations. Mary Bailey and her friend Deanna Walters would also decorate the downstairs area with decorations they had, said Olson. This year the exterior of the house will still be decorated for those passing by to enjoy.
"The whole weekend was really festive … it was a lot of work, but really fun," said Olson.
It's especially important for the Historical Society members to be able to share the house with the community of Kenyon, since it belongs to the city of Kenyon. Though it's nice to make money once in awhile, Olson said the Society strives to host events that don't cost a lot to participate in, so more people can enjoy the Gunderson House. She said they are lucky to have a City Council and city administrator that are supportive in taking care of tasks, for example replacing the furnace.
Keeping the tradition
Kristi Nystuen, KAHS member and former Board member, said the fundraiser has been a success in terms of raising funds and creating an interest in the House.
"I've enjoyed seeing people come to the House," said Nystuen of her experience participating in the sale. "Any interest we have in the house is a positive one so kids can learn about the history of Kenyon, and I also like to bake."
Nystuen recalls many friends and people in the community who also stepped up to make cookies for the sale, and there were always some people that would out do themselves. Something that was unique to this event, Nystuen said, revolved around the types of cookies made and how long they take to make. She adds it was fun to see people come into the house and get so excited about the cookies. For several years now, Nystuen has been making lefse from a special recipe from her Aunt Marie. She's also made peanut butter blossoms in previous years.
"We make the putzy, little, pretty cookies, that's why it's a popular event. Those are the kind of things people don't take time for or want to do, and are a little bit trickier to do." said Nystuen of the beautiful creations people make year after year. "Everyone seemed so excited to get them."