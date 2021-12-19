After tabling the 2022 budget approval to its Dec. 14 meeting, the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners approved a 1.72% tax increase.
The 2022 budget was approved in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jason Majerus opposed. While the 2022 levy is 5.91% higher than 2021, the tax increase most residents see will likely not be as significant.
The median market value of houses in Goodhue County is $214,100, and the estimated county tax on a property of that value is $924.59, which is an increase of $36.26 from 2021.
The change in the levy does not directly reflect the change for individual taxpayers, because the county’s tax capacity (the amount of value of taxable land) may increase or decrease from year to year. Property taxes are also impacted by the city/township and school district that a resident resides in.
On Sept. 21, the board set the 2022 preliminary levy at $40.49 million, and the final proposed levy was reduced to $40.14 million.
The proposed budget expenditures for 2022 are $77.83 million with 47% toward personnel services, 27% for service charges, 8% public assistance, 6% to capital, 4% future fund balances/transfers, 3% supplies/materials, 3% other expenses and 2% debt.
When looking at the tax dollars collected from the levy, 53% of those dollars go to the general fund (departments like Public Safety, the Attorney’s Office, Finance, Administration, Land Use Management, etc.), 20% Health and Human Services, 15% Public Works, 6% capital, 4% debt, 2% to Waste Management and less than 1% economic development.
Setting wages, per diem rates
Commissioners also voted on setting commissioner wages and per diem rates for 2022 at the Dec. 14 meeting. Current wages were set at $22,713.60.
Commissioner Todd Greseth, who represents southwest Goodhue County, asked if the board chair should receive more funds with the added work he/she does, or if that's something that has already been discussed in previous meetings.
County Administrator Scott Arneson said, in other jurisdictions, there is some form of premium pay recognizing the other duties board chairs perform. He added it's certainly something the board could consider if they wanted to.
Anticipating this question, Human Resources Director Melissa Cushing said she sent a survey out to several counties but didn't get a lot of responses back. Numbers varied from the board chair receiving an extra $2,000 a year, an extra $1,500 a year or $125 extra a month.
Commissioner Brad Anderson, current board chair, suggested separating the two motions so the board would vote on commissioner wages first, then decide if they want to add extra wages for the board chair.
The board approved a 2.25% wage increase, a total of $24,224.66, in a 4-1 vote with Majerus opposed. Last year, commissioners opted against a 2.5% wage increase.
Instead of raising the board chair's wage, Commissioner Linda Flanders recommended increasing the per diem rate, as the more meetings/events are attended, the more they will get.
Commissioner Paul Drotos was in favor of increasing the civilian per diem because of their service on various boards and committees. As for commissioners, he thought it might work best to keep the current per diem rate and review it next year once results are back from the statewide survey with the Association of Minnesota Counties.
Cushing added locally, surrounding counties' per diem rates ranged between $70 and $100.
As someone who previously sat on some of those public committees, Greseth felt $20 an hour wasn't out of line and opted for $100 per meeting.
Commissioners were in favor of staying at $50 per day for their own wages, and conducting a survey next year to reference. The motion to raise civilian per diem rates to $100 per meeting, and keep commissioners wages at $50 per meeting was approved unanimously.