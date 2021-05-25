Following the relaxing of some COVID-19 restrictions, commanders, presidents and members of local veterans organizations are planning to hold traditional Memorial Day events similar to years past.
Local residents will have the opportunity to honor the sacrifices of America’s fallen heroes in both Kenyon and Wanamingo this year by attending programs and parades.
Memorial Day events begin in Wanamingo at 9 a.m. where a short ceremony and prayer will take place at the Wanamingo POW/MIA Memorial. Parade participants will assemble at 8:30 a.m. for the 9 a.m. parade down Main Street to the Zumbro Bridge. A brief memorial service honoring those lost at sea on the bridge will be followed by the traditional program at Riverside Park. Prior to Memorial Day, flags will be put on the graves of fallen soldiers in the four local cemeteries.
Eric Dierks, commander of the Wanamingo Veterans Honor Guard, says holding these types of public gatherings is as “American as it gets, freedom to assemble and bond with one another.”
Wanamingo is filled with a rich history of military veterans and there is great pride in that among the “great” community, he said. For Dierks, Memorial Day is an opportunity to commemorate the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
“Though we may not have known the veterans who have passed, we should never forget their service so we can live as free as we do here in the United States of America,” said Dierks. “God Bless America.”
Continued events in Kenyon
Over in Kenyon, a parade will commence through the downtown area at 10:30 a.m. Memorial Day Chair Paul Senjem, of the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard, said the parade will start at Speedway gas station and travel down Hwy. 60 to the Kenyon Cemetery. A program, including traditional events, speeches and musical selections will follow the parade and take place at the Kenyon Cemetery. Senjem encourages all those interested in attending the program to bring their own chair if desired, as chairs will not be set up beforehand due to COVID-19.
Flags will also be put out on the graves by members of the Color Guard and the Kenyon Veterans Support Group, a group of non-veterans volunteering their time to provide assistance to the Color Guard. Senjem said they cover 17 cemeteries in the surrounding areas, and put flags on graves of 616 veterans.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Band will also march in both parades in Kenyon and Wanamingo. After not being able to mark throughout fall and winter, K-W Band Director Claire Larson said they are “super excited” to be able to march and be involved in both parades.
Reciting words from the Kenyon Memorial Day program, Senjem said Kenyon is a designated purple heart community, where countless members of the area were wounded in action. There are also many more suffering internal scars in ways the average person cannot imagine.
“Honor these men and women both living and dead who answer the call to serve both you and our great country,” added Senjem.