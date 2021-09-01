In today’s world, filled with numerous innovations and technology advances, Roger Janek says sometimes people have a tendency to forget about the way things used to be.
Janek, the Rice County Steam & Gas Engines Show president says it’s fascinating to look back and see how well previous generations designed and modeled/machined parts — all without the technological components (computers, software) that are available today. As an engineer, he is particularly intrigued with how well they worked with what they had and how they made different machines to make their jobs easier. Those looking to take a trip back in time to see these machines and process firsthand are encouraged to stop by the Rice County Steam & Gas Engine showgrounds this weekend.
Open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, the 46th annual Steam & Gas Engines Show features three days of packed with fun for the whole family.
Traditional, antique attractions will be on display throughout the weekend, just like in years past. From blacksmithing, grain demonstrations and corn shelling to threshing, sorghum processing, cutting logs at the saw mill and leather making at the log cabin, a handful of demonstrations will be available for attendees to enjoy.
Other events taking place include a parade of tractors daily at noon, steam and gas engine display, horse-drawn wagon rides, tours of the 1920s Drentlaw Farm House, displays of antique tractor, classic cars and trucks, draft horses and and horses machinery and farm machinery on display.
Country music band Darlene & The Boys perform Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with the Czech Area Concertina Club playing live Saturday morning and folk artist Mother Banjo Sunday morning.
Along with hands-on demonstrations for children and miniature train rides, children will also have the opportunity to test their strength at the kids pedal pull Saturday. Adults will be able to have their own tractor pulling fun Sunday morning at the South East Area Tractor Pullers’ third to last pull of the season.
Oliver is the featured tractor this year, so the three raffle prizes are based around that tractor brand: first prize is an Oliver tractor or $2,000 cash, second prize is an Oliver pedal tractor and third prize is an Oliver 1/16 model scale tractor. Winners don’t need to be present for the 4 p.m. drawing Sunday. Since the 2020 show was canceled, Janek says they’ve been selling raffle tickets for the last two years.
Father Greg Abbott of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Northfield will hold Mass Saturday evening and a non-denominational church service will take place Sunday morning. Breakfast is also served all three days at the show. Other food vendors will be on the grounds throughout lunch/supper time.
Though they may be coming off of a year of absence from the unprecedented challenges of 2020, Janek says the board of directors and volunteers were able to make a lot of improvements during the down time. Regardless of the all of the things that go along with getting back into the swing of things after such a long absence, Janek says it all comes well together with the help of volunteers.
One of the improvements includes the creation of an engine house for the show’s newest attraction: the “Rice County Northern Railroad.” The gas-powered miniature train can be ridden by the public with a Steam & Gas Engines volunteer in the “engineer’s seat.”
The train cars run on a rail of more than 1,000 feet that was laid by the Rice County Steam & Gas Engines volunteer team. Janek says the train will be running in the morning until noon, and will resume after the daily tractor parade concludes. While it’s true that many others enjoy the new attraction, Janek really enjoys it too.
Janek, who’s been president of the board for close to 10 years now, personally enjoys the saw mill and the threshing the most.