Kenyon's Depot Park was the place to be Sunday afternoon for ghosts and goblins of all ages to enjoy some trick or treating fun.
About a dozen groups of people opened their hearts, or rather their vehicles, to pass out candy trunk-or-treat style.
Organized by Kenyon Parks & Recreation, various organizations participated, like members of Kenyon VFW #141 Auxiliary — Laurie Dale, Annette Peters, Sonia Tatge, Linda Germundson, Carmen Nesseth and Connie Ugland — who also handed out small American flags and pencils with candy. Kenyon-Wanamingo's Cheerleading Team also handed out candy to young trick-or-treaters, as did Kenyon Police Officer Mitch Taylor.
Members of the community like Janette Floren and JoAnn Erie dressed up as Little Red Hood and the Big, Bad Wolf. They decorated their vehicle to fit with the theme, complete with a white picket fence signifying Grandma's house, accompanied by flowers and an evergreen tree. The inside of the vehicle's trunk was decorated to resemble a bedroom.
Bailey Ament, of Kenyon Parks & Rec and Ament Photography, was one of several volunteers eager to decorate their vehicle and pass out candy, along with Joel Konop of OFT Racing, who was sponsored by D&S Banner Sign and Print.
Among adults handing out candy was Kenyon-Wanamingo eighth grader Ryan LaCanne. Enjoying his time out in the community, LaCanne said he was having fun helping the younger children celebrate Halloween.
A variety of costumes were worn this year, like Gael Barraza Acevedo as Chase from Paw Patrol, Mabel Eggert as Cruella de Vil with her younger brother Dax as one of her dalmatians, and Lilianna and Emma Guzman in fun, brightly-colored costumes.
Both participants and attendees were pleased with the event, and Kenyon Parks & Rec members indicate a great day was had by all — ideas are already flowing for next year's event.
"Thank you to everyone who came out yesterday for Trunk or Treat!! The community support was awesome," wrote the Kenyon Parks and Rec on its Facebook page Monday morning.