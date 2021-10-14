Though St. Olaf College is just over 20 miles away from the city of Kenyon, the Northfield college has a long history in southwestern Goodhue County.
That history continues with a Friday, Oct. 22 concert at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School by the renown St. Olaf College Band.
Residents from across the area were involved in the college's earliest days. A group of pioneer pastors, farmers and businessmen in Rice, Dakota and Goodhue counties, under the leadership of the Rev. Bernt Julius Muus, the Rev. N.A. Quammen and Harald Thorson, laid the groundwork for the college’s founding in 1874, according to St. Olaf's history webpage. The purpose of the school, then as now, was to offer a program of liberal studies to students preparing for careers in business, politics, the clergy and other professions.
In choosing a name for the institution, the site states "The founders responded to strong Norwegian national as well as religious symbolism; it grew out of a celebration in the Norwegian immigrant community of the splendor of the Nordic middle ages as a means of defining ethnic merits and identity."
In 1856, the Rev. Bernt Julius Muus from Trondhjems Stift, Norway, accepted a call to be first residential pastor. He was headquartered at Holden, founding church for many congregations in the Kenyon area. This original Holden parish served worshipers from distances of over 30 miles in all directions, making organizing separate congregations expedient.
Holden/Dale Pastor Heather Culuris said Muus was called to Holden to be the pastor to the Norwegian Lutherans in Minnesota. As such, he traveled widely to start churches. She said local churches that are considered to be founded by Muus include: Holden, Dale, Gol, Valley Grove, Vang, Lands, Urland, Minneola, Hegre and several others.
The Holden parsonage is where a school for boys was started that then became part of the founding of St. Olaf. Culuris said they moved to Northfield to be closer to a railroad line, making it easier for students to attend. Muus went to local farmers to ask for donations to the college, then being founded. Culuris said some of Holden and Dale families still have old receipts of those donations.
Culuris said one that she has heard that Muus spoke at a dedication of a St. Olaf building as one of his children was dying, which showed his dedication and passion to his work.
According to The Kenyon Leader's archives, sources state Muus was also architect/designer for Gol Lutheran Church, one of the oldest-Gothic style churches in Goodhue County.
Musical connections
The St. Olaf Band, created in 1891 by a group of students, was the first musical organization on the St. Olaf campus, a college now known internationally for its excellence in music.
St. Olaf's site states 14 young men met four times a week to practice with the help of Professor John Dahle and student directors from within the band. Under the title of the St. Olaf Cornet Band, the “Boys in White” (referring to their military-style uniforms) gave their first concert at the Northfield City Park on June 17, 1893.
An excerpt from the "Milestones and Memories of the St. Olaf Band 1891-2018" states a concert was held in Kenyon May 21, 1896 at the Opera House, the band's first ever venture outside of Northfield.
Although not financially successful, the excerpt states students remarked that the concert provided a "splendid experience." In the coming years, the band would continue to make frequent concert appearances in the neighboring town.
F. Melius Christiansen, who founded the college’s music department and later the St. Olaf Choir, took over direction of the St. Olaf Band in 1903, according to the Band's history webpage. He took the group on its first tour in 1904, with concerts in 15 cities in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
Kenyon was among the stops on the St. Olaf Band's first tour in 1904, when horse-drawn sleighs were used to transport luggage and instrument cases. A press release states the St. Olaf Band has toured nationally since 1904 and internationally since 1906, when it performed a four-week, 30-concert tour of Norway, making it the first American collegiate band to tour Europe.
The band has subsequently toured several times, traveling to Norway, Great Britain, Japan, central Europe, and in 2018, Australia and New Zealand. In 2021, the St. Olaf Band was awarded the American Prize for their 2020 tour program, “Imagining Peace.”
The St. Olaf Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at K-W High as part of its 2021 Midwest tour. The band is conducted by Dr. Timothy Mahr, and this will be its first opportunity to perform for a live audience since February 2020.
This tour’s program, … with reverence and hope, will feature various works for wind band including music by Jack Stamp, Eric Ewazen, Edward Elgar, Timothy Mahr, and a premiere performance of Cathy Likhuta’s Planet B. The program will also feature student soloists and conductors.
“People need the arts in their lives not only to entertain, but to take you to a place where you can reflect and come away with a new understanding of the world around you,” said Mahr in a press release. “It's important to acknowledge what we've been through, and we look forward to performing again on tour.”
K-W High School almuna Katie Van Epps will play the flute in the band, and looks forward to bringing the tour to her hometown. K-W Band Director Claire Larson says Van Epps is one of the band's star flute players. Describing this as a very high honor to step into such a prestigious ensemble, Larson says admission is extremely competitive, particularly for a freshman. Van Epps also sits last chair, first flute, something Larson explains is a very high position.
Larson, too, has ties to St. Olaf, as both a graduate and band member. She was in current conductor Tim Mahr's first band, and her mentor, Miles Johnson, was his predecessor. Larson bridged the gap of both band experiences, also taking part in Johnson's last band. She adds there is also numerous K-W staff who attended St. Olaf College, and a lot of locals who have connections to the college.