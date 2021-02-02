Communications Capt. Chad Steffen nominates all twelve members of the 911 Dispatch Center employees to receive a unit citation certificate: Sgt. Wayne Betcher, Sgt. Dee Holm, Sgt. Katie Hegseth, Sgt. Rachel Robinson, Dispatchers Jennifer Luhman, Leslie Schoenfelder, Michelle Bygd, Jennifer Catt, Chelsea Lawson, Benjamin Lawson, Michelle Schenach and Alan Paron, for performing their required duties with little pushback to the changing environment. (Photo courtesy of Goodhue County Sheriff's Office)