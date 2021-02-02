From the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, on March 9, 2020, Communications Capt. Chad Steffen issued a division directive to all 911 Dispatchers, which required them to screen calls for service related to COVID-19 pandemic. They were provided a list of several additional questions required to be asked in order to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 exposure to our first responders, countywide. This is in addition to the multiple of questions already being asked daily on every call for service that comes into our Dispatch Center.
On March 13, 2020, I ordered the lock down and isolation of the Dispatch Center to Division Staff only with little to no exception. To this date, our center remains at this status. On March 16, 2020, I issued an updated division direction to all 911 Dispatchers, which amended their COVID-19 screening of calls. This was amended a third and fourth time on March 30 and April 21, respectively.
On April 23, 2020, I issued a division directive replacing all of the above aforementioned. This directive not only required COVID-19 call screening, but also included procedures to on notifying our first responders of a positive COVID-19 case or address. This is the fifth revision, which still stands today, of the initial directive regarding call screening and COVID-19 premise advisories.
On July 23, our Division had a COVID-19 scare. All members received several additional emails and directives as the situation unfolded. Many were directly involved in the rapid deployment and activation of our backup dispatch center located at the Goodhue Fire Department. On July 24, Sheriff Kelly issued the mask directive, in-line with the Governor’s Executive Order. This requires each dispatcher wear a facemask throughout the building and to continually wear a facemask each time they step away from their workstations.
Every member of this division has navigated these directives, worked through the challenges of them being updated and most importantly, did their part to provide the services our first responders, citizens and guests expect of their 911 Dispatch Center. The additional mandates to asked callers, whom are already in distress, these additional screening questions, being isolated from the other members of this building and office, taking on additional cleaning and disinfecting duties and dealing with the related procedural and operational changes does not go unrecognized.
The stressors and mental health challenges are recognized and worth every bit of recognition by myself, the commander of this division. Each member has performed their required duties with little pushback to our changing environment and has shown they are willingness to contribute as necessary moving forward. With that, Capt. Steffen nominates all twelve members of the 911 Dispatch Center employees to receive a unit citation certificate: Sgt. Wayne Betcher, Sgt. Dee Holm, Sgt. Katie Hegseth, Sgt. Rachel Robinson, Dispatchers Jennifer Luhman, Leslie Schoenfelder, Michelle Bygd, Jennifer Catt, Chelsea Lawson, Benjamin Lawson, Michelle Schenach and Alan Paron.