At the Wednesday, Dec. 18 meeting, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board opted to continue running the after school shuttle between the two cities until there is more data to review.
As of Nov. 11, K-W Middle/High School students had the option to shuttle back to his/her hometown after they were finished with events.
The total cost for the trial of 21 days from Nov. 11 to Dec. 13 was $1,601.88, which amounts to $76.29 per day. There would need to be roughly 25.43 riders every day to break even. The average number of riders to Kenyon and Wanamingo beginning Nov. 18 and Nov. 13, was 6.5 riders per day.
The pilot program was put to into play for winter activities to test the concept and develop the logistics necessary for operation. Due to low ridership, the board considered other options, one which included ending the pilot. After further discussion, they opted to continue the pilot program as is and remain thoughtful of the process, since they initially announced the pilot for winter activities throughout the season. The board hopes that promotion of the shuttle will increase ridership over the next month, along with added support from coaches.
The shuttle runs Mondays through Fridays and leaves the K-W Middle/High School in Kenyon at 5:30 p.m. and drops off at the Wanamingo Elementary at approximately 5:45 p.m. The shuttle leaves the elementary school at approximately 5:45 p.m. and returns to the middle/high school in Kenyon at approximately 6 p.m.
Cost is $3 per ride or $30 per 10-punch card. Families who would like to use the service, but that have financial limitations are encouraged to contact their child's principal. No student will be denied access to the shuttle during the pilot trial. Students in grades five to 12 are eligible to ride — students in the lower grades would need administrator approval.
Each season brings unique circumstances. Winter seems to have the most cumbersome schedule, since there is both girls and boys basketball as well as wrestling. And some families may have more of a use for it in different seasons depending on what sports their children are playing and the location of the activities.
Spring will bring a completely different schedule along, as baseball and softball are split between the towns. The board will take another look at data received over a three-month period at the next regular meeting Monday, Jan. 27.