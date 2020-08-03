After a July 29 meeting, the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard decided not to hold its annual Field of Flags event this year.
Although local members of the community won't be able to sponsor a flag in-person, Kenyon Veterans Color Guard President Mike (Mac) McDonald said after receiving a suggestion about hosting a virtual Field of Flags, the organization decided to put the idea into motion. A list of dedicated names sent in — with a donation — will be composed and published on Aug. 23 on the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard Facebook page, the VFW Post and The Kenyon Leader, just as the names would've been read at the Field of Flag's closing ceremony.
The donations allow the Color Guard to donate to school functions, the Fire Department and other community causes. Without the Field of Flags, donations to those causes would be limited.
Following the cancellation of Rose Fest, when the organization typically holds the dedication event, hopes were high to still hold the Color Guard's largest fund raising event, but further discussion of the current situation ended those thoughts.
McDonald said members discussed the subject with COVID-19 on the rise, and came to the conclusion they didn't want to put any of the public, Color Guard members or the volunteers who help set up and tear down the display at risk.
"In the end, it was decided safety was more important," added McDonald.
McDonald says the Color Guard thanks all those who have helped make the Field of Flags a success in the past, and members look forward to bringing the event back in-person next year.
"We did not make this decision lightly. We strongly support this community as well as our veterans," said McDonald.