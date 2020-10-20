An upcoming Paradise Center for the Arts production invites audience members to sit back, close their eyes and use their imaginations to make the featured stories come alive.
“Paradise Radio Suspense Theater” isn’t a typical Paradise Center show, but during an atypical year for theater-goers, the production marks a turning point as actors ease back to the stage. In addition to six in-person showings starting 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Paradise begins offering an online streaming of the show Oct. 28.
“We do encourage those who are comfortable to come out and see the show,” said director Shelley Fitzgerald. “The theater allows only 25% capacity, so everyone will be spaced out. We’ve been all dying to get back on stage.”
The radio stage show marks the first Paradise production in months. The children’s theater production of “Frozen, Jr.” was postponed three weeks before its April debut, and after pushing the date back a couple times, the PCA Board ultimately canceled the production. Shows that include dancing and singing continue to pose a higher risk during the pandemic, so the board needed to consider opportunities involving fewer actors and less physical interaction.
Fitzgerald proposed the idea to stage a radio play. Similar to the widely performed “It’s a Wonderful Life” Christmas radio show, the audience watches the voice actors read their lines from a recording studio set. Fitzgerald found several original old radio drama scripts on a website and chose four from the 1940s and 1950s in the spirit of Halloween.
Traditional stage productions challenge actors to use actions and work with set pieces to achieve the right effect, but the dialogue-driven radio show instead demands actors to rely on vocals. Not only that, but Fitzgerald said the show gives audience members a chance to tap into their imaginations.
“This is really showing the true essence of storytelling where you’re not relying on all the bells and whistles,” Fitzgerald said.
Each of the seven performers in “Paradise Radio Suspense Theater” act as leading characters in at least one of the four radio segments while the others take turns providing background noises and conversation. Fitzgerald plays the part of someone who receives threatening phone calls — the voice on the other end tells her she will be murdered at midnight.
Courtney Kryzer, a longtime Faribault resident who recently moved to Owatonna, had plans to participate in both Paradise Center and Little Theatre of Owatonna productions over the summer. Unfortunately, the pandemic caused cancellations for the shows she anticipated. She’s thankful Fitzgerald gave her an opportunity to do something she loves again, and hopes the audience enjoys the escape it provides.
In the first segment of the show, Kryzer plays a housewife named Helen who embarks on a roller-coaster ride of a journey to figure out who’s trying to kill her after she receives a startling phone call from a telepathist. Being a voice actress in this production requires socially distancing on top of relying on dialogue over movements.
“As an actor it’s been really challenging, but in a good way,” Kryzer said.
One of the unique features of the radio show production is the sound effects Faribault High School senior Tanner Longshore will provide throughout the show. The music soundtrack is pre-recorded, but otherwise Longshore will replicate the sounds of gunshots, shattering glass and other spooky noises in real time.
As soon as the Halloween-themed production wraps up, Fitzgerald said the Paradise Community Theater plans to prepare a Christmas version of a staged radio show.
“I really encourage [the audience] to not be afraid of something different,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re making this very entertaining to watch … and I think for an older generation, it will be a fun memory of what it was like as a kid.”