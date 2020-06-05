A donation drive hosted by Kenyon's First Lutheran Church was a way for it to demonstrate its mission of "being generous in challenging times."
In response to requests from Southeastern Minnesota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's colleagues in St. Paul and Minneapolis, the Southeastern Minnesota Synod launched a donation drive to help meet immediate needs. The Cannon River Conference — which First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Kenyon is a part of — collected items June 4-5. The items were delivered to a food shelf in North Minneapolis near Gethsemane Lutheran, where the shelves are empty at the end of each day.
Members of the First Lutheran's Stewardship Team — Pastor Julie and Dan Rogness, Jim Fountaine, Lindsey and Tanya Short, Sue Suedod, Kayo Kairchoff, Ed Fletcher and Chris Mallery — worked various shifts Thursday and Friday to take donations from the community.
After receiving word of the donation drive in the church's conference, Julie Rogness shared the idea to the team and Tanya Short ran with it and helped make it possible.
Rogness said it has been good for the team in narrowing the scope of what they set out to do. Short added that she has enjoyed taking part in an event that involves the whole community, as opposed to solely parishioners, especially since it follows the church's mission of "creating a vibrant, welcoming faith community, embracing all, providing harmony among generations, while lending compassion locally and globally.”
Seventh-grader Lindsey Short, who's job was organizing the donations into different spots after Fountaine handed it to her, said she enjoyed helping those in need.
Some of the shelf-stable food products suggested were cereal, sugar, tuna, ramen noodles, flour, canned goods and peanut butter. Personal care products like soap, feminine hygiene products, paper towels and toilet paper were also some of the items requested. Additional items suggested were bottles of water and pet food. Donations were also taken for brat buns, hamburger buns, single-serving chips and single-serving juice boxes for the Minneapolis church's hot food distribution.
Rogness said she was amazed at the number of people who she didn't recognize dropping off donations and some who stopped by to see what was going on, grabbed a list of the items needed, went to the store/home to pick them up and dropped them off.
"They all said, 'thank you, we needed something to do,'" she said of the gratefulness she witnessed from the community.
To draw more attention to the donation drive, Rogness said they were thankful to be able to use a "big, yellow" bus from Held Bus Service.
A sign located on the sidewalk of the church's parking lot also helped to bring in traffic. That was just the case for Israel Hiller and his friend Zach, who saw the sign while biking and wanted to "help for the food drive," so they went and grabbed several packages of ramen noodles to add to the carloads of donations.