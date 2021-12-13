Countless varieties of cookies and treats, from traditional Scandinavian ones, like rosettes and sandbakkels, to classics, like caramels and frosted cut-out cookies, lined tables in Kenyon's Gunderson House Sunday.
Supporters of the Kenyon Area Historical Society's annual fundraiser gathered at the historic house between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to pick up their goodies.
Forced to cancel last year's walk, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the KAHS was able to host its seventh annual cookie walk Sunday. The walk was originally scheduled for Saturday, but board members opted to postpone the event due to the predicted snowstorm Friday.
The event benefits the KAHS and helps fund maintenance of the Gunderson House. Its traditionally held in conjunction with Christmas in Kenyon, and supporters were encouraged to get their pre-orders in by Dec. 4. As in previous years, Mary Bailey, of Mary's Rustic Rose in Kenyon and her friend decorated the downstairs area of the Gunderson House with festive decorations.
KAHS member Rhana Olson brought the idea to the board several years ago after seeing it done elsewhere. She encouraged board members to contribute to the sale by baking cookies and treats, and extending the invitation to volunteers and family members of board members who wanted to bake.
Now, board members Bobby Peterson, Dick Nystuen, Kevin Anderson, Cora Lee Monroe, Debb Paquin, Dave Hellstern, Ryan Ugland, Dan Rechtzigel and Mary Danielson-Gates all contribute to the fundraiser by baking a certain variety of cookies and/or treats.
Monroe adds board members also ask a few others to donate items to the fundraiser. Treats that are typically offered each year are traditional Scandinavian ones like krumkake, rosettes, kringla, sandbakkels and fattigmann. Other types of treats in the sale are caramels, fudge, frosted cut cookies made by the Kenyon-Wanamingo FACs class, truffles, 'hamburger cookies,' thumb prints, ginger snaps, rum balls and much more.
As someone who loves to bake, Monroe particularly likes contributing to the cookie walk each year, especially since one can only make so much for two people. She says it's also a great time for people to use their favorite family recipes. Monroe says the walk is held early enough in December, where board members can donate any leftover treats to churches for annual parties or to members of the community who are not able to leave their home that easily.
Anderson thanks all those who came out and supported the cookie sale, and adds it was a successful fundraiser for the KAHS.
He personally enjoys everything about the cookie sale, and says its an overall fun time. Anderson adds the event also showcases the talent in the community with the varieties of delicate treats that are made.
Karen and Jim Fountaine were one of many supporters of the KAHS fundraiser Sunday. The couple happily looked over the varieties of cookies available and picked out treats their grandchildren would also enjoy.
When asked what her favorite type of cookie at the sale was, Karen said "anything chocolate."