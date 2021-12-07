When it comes to community Christmas celebrations, the Jeremy and Lindsey Kiffmeyer family enjoy seeing everyone out and about spreading all the holiday cheer. They're not alone in that.
On Thursday evening, the Kiffmeyers were just one of many residents participating in the Christmas in Wanamingo festivities.
Jeremy and Lindsey brought their son, Jax, to to visit with Santa at Wanamingo Mutual Insurance Company. Their favorite past memory of Christmas in Wanamingo is when the Gresseth's would bring their Clysdale teams into town and provide carriage/sleigh rides around town. Vanessa Aumndson and Bonnie VanEss, too, enjoyed the horses on Main Street and hearing the bells on their reigns jingle.
The spirit was alive in Kenyon, too.
A line of families gathered at SIFT Thrift Store Saturday, with children anticipating their visit with Santa. Colin Jacobson, Sam Bilitz, William Bilitz, Jordan Seifert, Brody Wagner, Ava Cline and Jaxson Cline were just some of many kids who took the opportunity to meet with Santa. Members of the Kenyon-Wanamingo Choir caroled throughout the downtown area Saturday, and home-based vendors showcase their products/crafts in the All Seasons Thrift Store Friday and Saturday. Some products included paintings and homemade treats by Misty Beery and gnomes by Theron Homeier-Foss.
Special guest readers at the Kenyon Public Library presented storytelling in late morning, and residents headed to Veterans Memorial Park for the annual tree lighting ceremony at dusk. Sounds from the K-W Choir filled the air during the ceremony, and First Evangelical Lutheran Church Pastor Julie Rogness provided the speech. The ceremony also included a presentation of wreaths by the Kenyon Color Guard to honor and respect of all past and present veterans. The two large evergreen trees will remain lit throughout the remainder of the holiday season.
One tree is dedicated to Ben Danielson and honors all soldiers who remain missing in action, while the other, dedicated to Jacob Wetterling, remembers all those who are still missing.