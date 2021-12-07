Gnome-maker

Theron Homeier-Foss brings her homemade gnomes to the vendor market held during the Christmas in Kenyon celebration. (Deanna Walters/southernminn.com)

When it comes to community Christmas celebrations, the Jeremy and Lindsey Kiffmeyer family enjoy seeing everyone out and about spreading all the holiday cheer. They're not alone in that.

Jax Kiffmeyer

Jax Kiffmeyer, son of Jeremy and Lindsey Kiffmeyer, stops for a visit with Santa on Thursday in Wanamingo. (Photo courtesy of Beth Smith)

On Thursday evening, the Kiffmeyers were just one of many residents participating in the Christmas in Wanamingo festivities. 

Jordan Seifert

Ten-month-old Jordan Seifert has a happy visit with Santa at Christmas in Kenyon. (Deanna Walters/southernminn.com)

Jeremy and Lindsey brought their son, Jax, to to visit with Santa at Wanamingo Mutual Insurance Company. Their favorite past memory of Christmas in Wanamingo is when the Gresseth's would bring their Clysdale teams into town and provide carriage/sleigh rides around town. Vanessa Aumndson and Bonnie VanEss, too, enjoyed the horses on Main Street and hearing the bells on their reigns jingle.

Colin Jacobson

Colin Jacobson has a visit with Santa on Saturday in Kenyon. (Deanna Walters/southernminn.com)
Dylan Seifert's family

Pictured from left, Sam Bilitz, 8; Jordan Seifert, 10 months; Brody Wagner, 6 and William Bilitz, 6. (Deanna Walters/southernminn.com)
Jaxson and Ava Cline

Siblings Jaxson and Ava Cline smile for a photo with Santa in Kenyon on Saturday. (Deanna Walters/southernminn.com)

The spirit was alive in Kenyon, too.

A line of families gathered at SIFT Thrift Store Saturday, with children anticipating their visit with Santa. Colin Jacobson, Sam Bilitz, William Bilitz, Jordan Seifert, Brody Wagner, Ava Cline and Jaxson Cline were just some of many kids who took the opportunity to meet with Santa. Members of the Kenyon-Wanamingo Choir caroled throughout the downtown area Saturday, and home-based vendors showcase their products/crafts in the All Seasons Thrift Store Friday and Saturday. Some products included paintings and homemade treats by Misty Beery and gnomes by Theron Homeier-Foss.

Leah and Connie

Pictured from left, Leah Ament and Connie Miller get into the holiday spirit with fun costumes. (Deanna Walters/southernminn.com)
Brandy the dog

Children weren't the only ones excited for a visit with Santa. Pictured is Cassie Woloszyk's dog, an AKC Golden Retriever named “Shotgun Brandy” aka Brandy. (Deanna Walters/southernminn.com)
Doug Klatt

Doug Klatt takes the opportunity to get a photo with Santa. (Deanna Walters/southernminn.com)
Tree lighting

(Deanna Walters/southernminn.com)

Special guest readers at the Kenyon Public Library presented storytelling in late morning, and residents headed to Veterans Memorial Park for the annual tree lighting ceremony at dusk. Sounds from the K-W Choir filled the air during the ceremony, and First Evangelical Lutheran Church Pastor Julie Rogness provided the speech. The ceremony also included a presentation of wreaths by the Kenyon Color Guard to honor and respect of all past and present veterans. The two large evergreen trees will remain lit throughout the remainder of the holiday season.

One tree is dedicated to Ben Danielson and honors all soldiers who remain missing in action, while the other, dedicated to Jacob Wetterling, remembers all those who are still missing. 

Vendor fair

Misty Beery makes homemade treats and paintings to include in the All Season Thrift Store vendor fair. (Deanna Walters/southernminn.com)
Trees are lit

The two large evergreen trees will remain lit throughout the remainder of the holiday season. One tree is dedicated to Ben Danielson and honors all soldiers who remain missing in action, while the other, dedicated to Jacob Wetterling, remembers all those who are still missing. (Deanna Walters/southernminn.com)
Julie Rogness

First Evangelical Lutheran Church Pastor Julie Rogness speaks during the tree lighting ceremony. (Deanna Walters/southernminn.com)
Wreath presentation

Members of the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard lay wreaths to honor and respect all past and present veterans. (Deanna Walters/southernminn.com)
Choir sings

Members of the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Choir sing during the Christmas in Kenyon celebration Saturday. (Deanna Walters/southernminn.com)

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments