Chris Werner, a Family Nurse Practitioner and a farmer, leads the care team at NH+C’s new Kenyon Clinic, a full-service and full-time primary care clinic that provides convenient, consistent, reliable care to the Kenyon community.
“My life is about daily commitments – feeding calves, doing chores, caring for family,” Chris says. “I thrive on that continuity. It’s about being the person there when people need you, day in and day out.”
The Kenyon Clinic opens Oct. 18, with day and evening hours, at 225 Huseth Street. All patients, wherever else they get care, are welcome.
Werner is a board-certified nurse practitioner, with experience in Family Medicine and Urgent Care. She treats everything from routine care to complex, multi-problem health issues, including:
• Injuries
• Illnesses
• Check-ups and annual physicals
• Disease prevention and health maintenance
• Chronic disease management
• Well child care
• Care for the elderly
• Patient and community education
For appointments, call: 507-623-0123