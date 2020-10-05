Eight K-W singers selected for 2020 HVL All-Conference Choir
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
Updated
The Nov. 3 election is 32 days away, but many voters are already casting ballots, thanks to early in-person and by-mail voting. Read more
Updated
As Donald Trump, Joe Biden and their campaign surrogates have zipped around Minnesota ahead of the 2020 election, one city has received outsized attention: Duluth. Read more
Updated
The most recent reports filed by Minnesota political committees reveal that the biggest spenders so far in the 2020 election are familiar names. For Republicans, it’s groups associated with business; for the DFL, it’s organized labor. Read more
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 10
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.