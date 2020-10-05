KWHS all conference 2020

Every fall, eight singers are selected from each school in Kenyon-Wanamingo's conference to participate in the honor choir. While there will not be an honor choir concert this year, Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher recognizes these eight students for their dedication to and leadership in the K-W Choir program. Pictured from left, top photo, Rachel Nesseth, John Smith, Aisha Ramirez, Brady Bauer and Brianna Ryan. Bottom photo, Joel Helland, Daniel Van Epps and Katie Van Epps. (Photo courtesy of K-W Choir)
Load comments