Beef producers looking to learn more about the current issues in agriculture, the beef industry and the markets may want to clear their calendars for one specific Thursday evening in September.
On Sept. 9, Three Rivers Cattlemen hosts its fall picnic at Dohrn Beef Farm in Zumbrota. The evening will feature guest speaker Corbitt Wall.
Known for his "Feeder Flash" daily market report, many have come to enjoy Wall's "no nonsense" cattle market and industry news commentary. Meant as a time to get together with friends and fellow cattlewomen and cattlemen, the annual fall picnic also helps strengthen the organization's mission.
Primarily representing cattle producers in Olmsted, Dodge and Goodhue counties, the local cattlemen's association also serves producers in the surrounding counties of Dakota, Rice, Steele and Winona. The organization's main focus is to "promote beef and the well being of producers' operations through promotion and education."
LeeAnn Waugh, Three Rivers Cattlemen member and Picnic Committee member, says the picnic also helps build membership. Membership funds various aspects of the organization, like scholarships and local beef promotions. It also encourages producers to advocate for and promote the beef industry.
Waugh, who raises cattle alongside her family on Cannon Valley Ranch in Goodhue, is very involved and active in the beef industry. She enjoys the fellowship of being able to work with other people in the cattle industry through Three Rivers Cattlemen, along with building friendships with others who also love the industry and working with the cattle.
"It's important to help increase the involvement in the industry, and for people to know where our food comes from," said Waugh. "Ag takes a lot of bad hits, and some are just not true. It's good for the environment to have cattle grazing on the grass, it's good for the world."
Three Rivers Cattlemen's President, Carl Sackreiter, has a family beef operation south of St. Charles. Involved in the organization for the last 12 years, Sackreiter finds the fall picnic a good opportunity to bring cattle producers together to learn more about Three Rivers Cattlemen and the different things happening in the industry. As the markets continue to stay pretty strong, Sackreiter says a lot of that comes down to the decisions producers are making for marketing cattle, whether buying or selling.
He enjoys two parts of being involved in the organization: education and promotion.
"I like the education we can bring to the table, to our consumers that are buying beef from grocery stores or local butcher shops, on how healthy and nutritious we can bring part of their plates for meals they serve, whether its hamburger, steaks or roasts," said Sackreiter. "On the promotion side, we get to promote something we enjoy raising everyday, raising our cattle in the lifestyle we do and still be able to make a living off of it."
Though Three Rivers Cattlemen is a fairly small, southeastern Minnesota organization, Sackreiter says they continue to grow and are always looking for new members and opportunities to educate and promote beef.
"Corbitt Wall is a fantastic speaker to come and listen to and enjoy an evening," said Sackreiter.