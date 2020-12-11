A recently launched U.S. Department of Health and Human Services weekly report shows COVID-19-positive patients are filling up to 45% of hospital beds across the region.
According to the tracking project, unveiled Dec. 7, 45.22% of total hospital beds in Rice County are occupied by COVID-19 patients. That number is lower in Steele County — 31.36%. In Dakota County, 23.3% of total beds are filled with COVID-19 patients. However, slightly more than 70.3% of intensive care unit beds are occupied with COVID-19 patients. Those numbers cover the total adult and pediatric patients who are confirmed and suspected of having the disease.
David Albrecht, president of Allina Health’s District One and Owatonna hospitals, noted the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has decreased this week after peaking over the previous 14 days. However, he said the increases could again take place in the coming months depending on the track of the virus.
Albrecht said the recent influx of COVID-19 patients left Owatonna’s hospital at capacity a couple of times. He noted even in those situations, patients who couldn’t be immediately seen in the facility were transferred to District One.
Albrecht noted the staffing challenges District One has faced due to staff virus exposure, especially on night and weekend shifts. He said the employees who worked extra shifts to cover others who were out have been left tired and needed time to recover. With the easing of cases, Albrecht said that has become possible.
As of Thursday morning, all 42 licensed beds in Owatonna were available.
Statewide spike continues
The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported an additional 3,773 cases and 94 deaths from the virus. Rice County saw 58 reported cases and 3 deaths for the 24-hour period. In Steele County, 22 cases and no deaths were reported.
The virus has taken an especially high toll on seniors living in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Of the state’s 4,198 deaths from the virus, 2,767 have been residents in those settings. In Rice County, 23% of the 95 people in its long-term care facilities who contracted COVID have died, according to county figures.
According to University of Minnesota COVID-19 tracking, hospitalizations from the virus dramatically increased from October to December. Allina Health's Albrecht said he wasn’t entirely sure why the spike took place this fall but noted the rise came shortly after schools began in-person classes and people started congregating again. He called on the public to adhere to masking and hand-washing guidelines and not to socialize in-person unless necessary.
Northfield Hospital and Clinics President and CEO Steve Underdahl said society is in its “most vulnerable time” in combating the virus.
“There are more COVID-19 cases now than ever before,” he said. “Stress and fatigue make us want to take a holiday away from COVID worries right now. We simply can’t.”
He noted the most contagious period for the disease begins two days before the onset of symptoms.
“I know it’s a bummer, but if we can all do this reasonably well, it will make a difference in how many people perish between now and Easter,” he said.
“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. It will be a weird holiday season, but we can get through it … We won’t be in this moment forever. In the meantime, do everything you can to keep yourself and your family safe.”
Underdahl: 25 to 50 staff out on a daily basis
Underdahl said on most days, 30% to 60% of hospitalized NH+C patients have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease. He also said people need to wear masks, keep at a safe social distance, stay home and not gather with anyone who doesn’t live with them.
“I’m worried that even with vaccines on the way, this next 90 days could be extraordinarily deadly,” Underdahl said. “The best advice for all of us: Don’t share air with people who don’t live in your household.”
COVID-19 patients are cared for in a separate wing from other hospital patients. NH+C officials coordinate with other hospitals across the region to take patients to the facility that has space and appropriate level of care.
“We still have capacity to care for the volume of COVID-19 patients we’re seeing at this time, but we re-evaluate our status daily,” he noted. “We want to make sure we can accommodate not just COVID patients, but also other patients as well.”
Underdahl estimated 25-50 NH+C staff are out sick or on quarantine on a daily basis – 3% to 6% of the hospital's workforce. Though he noted NH+C has so far kept staffed, “the community spread is really troubling.”
Community spread is defined by someone getting the virus without any known contact with someone who is sick.
“Our rate-limiting factor right now is keeping staff healthy,” he noted. “This is a statewide – and national – problem. There are no reinforcements to bring in if too many of our staff get sick or need to quarantine.”