If getting up on stage to perform in front of a crowded auditorium isn't nerve-wracking enough, standing up in front of your peers calls for an extra layer or two of courage. 

Several Kenyon-Wanamingo High School students stirred up the courage to perform in front of the high school student body Friday afternoon. The talent show was part of the high school's Snow Week celebration; complete with dress-up days and other activities. 

Before the four acts performed on stage, teacher Dan Rechtzigel reminded students in the audience to be respectful and encourage their peers. 

"Getting up on stage is a huge deal and takes a lot of courage," Rechtzigel said. 

Emcees

Emcees Louie Breimhorst, left, and Lucas Brezina entertain the audience between acts with jokes. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Rechtzigel introduced the emcees for the show: Louie Breimhorst and Lucas Brezina. 

The first to perform was Grace Steele, who sang "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri. Students in the audience roared in applause to commend Steele for her performance.  

Grace Steele

Grace Steele sings "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Student Israel Hiller played original music on his phone. Attendees moved their arms back and forth with the beat and cheered loudly when Hiller was finished with his performance. 

Israel Hiller

Isreal Hiller's original music played using his phone stirred up some engagement from people in the audience. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Arin Kyllo and Lydia Flotterud teamed up to sing "You are the Reason" by Calum Scott. The delicate vocal performance that earned them second place in the talent show.

Three teachers were in the audience scoring participant's acts, and winning acts were announced at the end of the show. 

Arin and Lydia

Arin Kyllo, left, and Lydia Flotterud sang "You are the Reason" by Calum Scott during Friday's talent show. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Braden Baumgartner stole hearts with his original piano composition, which scored him first place. Baumgartner also won the crowd favorite, determined by the audience's applause. 

Braden Baumgartner

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School students fill the auditorium seats Friday afternoon for the school's talent show. Pictured is the talent show winner and crowd favorite Braden Baumgartner. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

A fifth mystery performer was revealed as teacher Shane Eggerstedt, who lip-synced Andy Kaufman's "Here I Come to Save the Day" short clip. Though he wasn't on stage for much more than 1 minute, students appeared to thoroughly enjoy his surprise performance. 

Shane Eggerstedt

Kenyon-Wanamingo art teacher Shane Eggerstedt was revealed as the mystery performer during the Snow Week Talent Show. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Egged on by other senior students, a trio of senior boys went up on stage to perform a last minute talent. They were accompanied onstage by Hiller, who lead the trio in a variety of dance moves and somersaults around the piano on stage.

Their late addition to the show garnered a lot of laughter and cheer from students in the crowd, but was not included in the judging for the talent show because they did not sign up prior to the event like other participants. 

Senior boys

Three senior boys, lead by Isreal Hiller, parade around the piano dancing and doing somersaults as a makeshift talent. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

After the awards were announced, students took part in a K-W staff trivia game on Kahoot!, a game-based learning platform, while band students got ready for the pepfest to end the day.

Hot cocoa and donuts were available in the Commons for students on Wednesday, and Family Feud and Jeopardy games were played on Thursday. 

Dress-up days throughout the week included Valentine's Day on Monday, encouraging students to dress in pinks, reds and whites; pajama day on Tuesday; dress like a celebrity day on Wednesday; clothing clash day on Thursday and generations of life day on Friday, where freshmen dressed like babies, sophomores like small children, juniors like parents, seniors like grandparents and staff like teenagers.

