If getting up on stage to perform in front of a crowded auditorium isn't nerve-wracking enough, standing up in front of your peers calls for an extra layer or two of courage.
Several Kenyon-Wanamingo High School students stirred up the courage to perform in front of the high school student body Friday afternoon. The talent show was part of the high school's Snow Week celebration; complete with dress-up days and other activities.
Before the four acts performed on stage, teacher Dan Rechtzigel reminded students in the audience to be respectful and encourage their peers.
"Getting up on stage is a huge deal and takes a lot of courage," Rechtzigel said.
Rechtzigel introduced the emcees for the show: Louie Breimhorst and Lucas Brezina.
The first to perform was Grace Steele, who sang "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri. Students in the audience roared in applause to commend Steele for her performance.
Student Israel Hiller played original music on his phone. Attendees moved their arms back and forth with the beat and cheered loudly when Hiller was finished with his performance.
Arin Kyllo and Lydia Flotterud teamed up to sing "You are the Reason" by Calum Scott. The delicate vocal performance that earned them second place in the talent show.
Three teachers were in the audience scoring participant's acts, and winning acts were announced at the end of the show.
Braden Baumgartner stole hearts with his original piano composition, which scored him first place. Baumgartner also won the crowd favorite, determined by the audience's applause.
A fifth mystery performer was revealed as teacher Shane Eggerstedt, who lip-synced Andy Kaufman's "Here I Come to Save the Day" short clip. Though he wasn't on stage for much more than 1 minute, students appeared to thoroughly enjoy his surprise performance.
Egged on by other senior students, a trio of senior boys went up on stage to perform a last minute talent. They were accompanied onstage by Hiller, who lead the trio in a variety of dance moves and somersaults around the piano on stage.
Their late addition to the show garnered a lot of laughter and cheer from students in the crowd, but was not included in the judging for the talent show because they did not sign up prior to the event like other participants.
After the awards were announced, students took part in a K-W staff trivia game on Kahoot!, a game-based learning platform, while band students got ready for the pepfest to end the day.
Hot cocoa and donuts were available in the Commons for students on Wednesday, and Family Feud and Jeopardy games were played on Thursday.
Dress-up days throughout the week included Valentine's Day on Monday, encouraging students to dress in pinks, reds and whites; pajama day on Tuesday; dress like a celebrity day on Wednesday; clothing clash day on Thursday and generations of life day on Friday, where freshmen dressed like babies, sophomores like small children, juniors like parents, seniors like grandparents and staff like teenagers.