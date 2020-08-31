Three teenagers were injured early Sunday morning in a single vehicle rollover in Wanamingo Township, just west of the city.
The driver and two passenger, all female, were taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. Because of their ages, their names were not listed on the State Patrol report.
According to the State Patrol, the 16-year-old driver was westbound on Hwy. 60 near 110th Avenue in a Pontiac Grand Am at about 12:15 a.m. when the car left the roadway and rolled in the north ditch. She and a 16-year-old passenger were both wearing seat belts. A 15-year old passenger reportedly was not.
Wanamingo Fire and Kenyon Police departments, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and Zumbrota Ambulance assisted at the scene.