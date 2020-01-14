Since October, Junior High Knowledge Bowl Coach Darin Walling has assisted 22 students grow their knowledge in categories such as math, science, literature and history.
At the AA Sub-Regionals Friday, Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Team Red placed fourth, advancing them to regionals Wednesday, Jan. 22. Teams placing in front of Team Red were Caledonia, Chatfield (Team 1) and Plainview‐Elgin‐Millville (Team 2).
K-W competed with 20 total teams from Plainview‐Elgin‐Millville, Pine Island, Dover‐Eyota, Chatfield and Caledonia at the Southeast Service Cooperative in Rochester.
The 2019-20 K-W Jr. High Knowledge Bowl Team has many first-time members who are enjoying their time spent with the Knowledge Bowl team and are continuing to grow relationships with their friends.
Competition teams are divided in three groups at K-W. Team Silver, Team Red and Team Black are a blend of returning participants and those with less experience. If a member of a specific team is absent for a meet, Walling has to make some adjustments, so teams may vary from meet to meet.
A scoop of knowledge
Through several practices and meets, the students have had several opportunities to grow and test their academic-centered knowledge.
According to the Southeast Service Cooperative, “During the contest, teams of students compete in written and oral rounds by answering questions related to all areas of learning, typical of secondary educational programs.”
The sometimes, challenging questions, test students recollection, problem solving and critical thinking skills.
Teams compete in Round Robin competitions at the Southeast Service Cooperative in October, November and December. Each team then competes in a Sub-Regional competition and the top nine teams from each tier — a total of three tiers — advance to regionals in late January.
On Friday, Team Red consisted of Brady Bauer, ninth grade; Madrox Wagner, eighth grade; James Dewitt, ninth grade; Jay Smith, eigth grade; Lilianna Wood, eighth grade and Louie Breimhurst, ninth grade.
At the last practice prior to the meet, eighth-grader Lilianna Wood said that she was excited for the competition and hoped they would advance to regionals — one wish that later ended up coming true. She enjoys going to the meets, competing and spending extra time afterward at the Rocheseter Mall.
Team Black finished in 10th place, just 2.5 points shy of advancing to regionals. Members of the team were Sara Metcalf, seventh grade; Elsie Braaten, sixth grade; Sienna Carel, fifth grade; Gavin Blakstad, seventh grade; Joel Helland, ninth grade and Flint Stevenson, ninth grade.
Team Silver, which has a number of younger students, did not place. It was made of Andre Cortez, sixth grade; Emma Koncur, fifth grade; Nevaeh Swain, sixth grade; Savannah Metcalf, sixth grade; Marilyn Cortez, fifth grade and Mckinley Budahn, fifth grade.
One fifth-grader and one sixth-grader shared input on what they enjoy most about being on the team.
Said sixth-grader Elsie Braaten: “I like going to the meets and competing with other schools”
For fifth grader Emma Koncur, it is as simple as enjoying the opportunity to “hang out with friends.”
Students participating as alternates at the competition or students unable to attend sub-regionals were Myles Thompson, sixth grade; Francis Cusey, seventh grade; Leah Ament, fifth grade and Sam Boyum, fifth grade.
During the regular season two K-W teams were recognized after placing in the top 10. Team Black received eighth place, while Team Red placed in ninth.