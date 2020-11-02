This month, Kenyon-Wanamingo Community Education is offering an opportunity to promote hope and immune strength this virus season through an online series titled 'Virus Essentials — Immune Booster Series,' presented by an area licensed nutritionist.
With both COVID-19 and the cold/flu in mind, K-W Community Education Director Amy Belcher said Noel Aldrich, licensed nutritionist and certified nutrition specialist practitioner, approached her with this offering through community education. A member of the community, Belcher said he wanted to share his expertise with those looking for ways they could proactively approach this virus season by learning how the immune system really work and about the defenses our bodies have.
"It is always the goal of Community Education to share information that can be beneficial to the well-being of our communities," said Belcher.
Aldrich, who finished doctoral studies of nutrition at the University of Minnesota, does private clinical work in Northfield. As a licensed nutritionist of seven years, he enjoys helping people see that there are answers to their health questions, working with foods and lifestyle choices to help clients with diabetes, lose weight and help feel more energetic. He believes it is possible to be healthy by eating right.
The following provides more information on what participants can expect in the four-part series:
What is the immune booster series?
An online resource to promote hope and immune strength for teachers, parents and students everywhere.
What content does the series entail?
Alrich will present the four keys to living confidently during this season. Topics will include nutrients, foods, virus basics and personal care.
How do I access the series?
This class is online and new content will be presented each Monday in November. The topic on Nov. 9 is water, vitamin C and quercetin, with vitamin D, zinc and sugar on Nov. 16, virus basics on Nov. 23 and heat protocol and herbs on Nov. 30. By registering with K-W Community Education at bit.ly/kwimmuneboosters, participants will receive the link to the sessions. The new module posted each week includes a short video and some how to's for participants to work on. Since it's set up in a classroom format, participants have the ability to send questions to Aldrich via email on the various topics. Contact Belcher at 507-789-7015 or abelcher@kw.k12.mn.us with any questions about the series.
What is the cost for this series?
The immune booster series costs $25 to register and gives participants access to all presented material until Jan.1, 2021. For this particular class, Aldrich says it's important to register through K-W Community Education to get the best price, otherwise he typically offers this class online for $40.
Why is boosting your immunity important?
Since we are entering the annual flu season and now have more than six months of knowledge on what is and isn't effective for dealing with the novel coronavirus, Aldrich says it's important to learn more about our immune system and what we can do to strengthen our bodies and move on with our life. Especially since viruses aren't anything new, they are things our bodies have deal with all of our lives. Some things this series focuses on are some of the positive things we can do, key nutrients that are helpful, practical methods, what foods to eat/avoid, foods and herbs helpful for the diet, effective ways to warm your body up and dress to give the virus much more difficulty grabbing hold.