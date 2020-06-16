Although restrictions are beginning to loosen in Minnesota, uncertainty still remains of what the next few months will bring, forcing officials across the state — fair board directors included — to make some tough decisions.
At the Goodhue County Fair Board's June 3 meeting, the board voted to decide whether or not the fair — scheduled for Aug. 11-15 — will go on as planned by July 1.
Following the board's June 10 meeting, Goodhue County Fair Board Vice President Carol Shumann said the board will continue to monitor the situation in the weeks to come, and hold discussions based on any new information provided. Since there are a lot of important details associated with organizing a fair, there is even more items to discuss and figure out, as different guidelines would need to be figured out for each aspect of the fair — food, entertainment and exhibits. Some alternatives involve virtual contests, trivia or possibly hosting weekend with food trucks, live music and/or a demolition derby later in the year during September or October.
Shumann said there are definitely two sides to the discussion, with some members wanting to "pull the plug" now and others who want to wait a little longer.
"We still have some time, so we weren't ready to make a final decision yet," she said of the board's frequent discussions. "We are waiting to see how much of a fair we will have. We realize it won't be the full fair if we do proceed. There's lots of details to discuss if it would be feasible or not."
Shumann said only 13 of the 94 total fairs in the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs are either planning on having the county fairs or waiting a little longer to make a final decision. The counties surrounding Goodhue — Wabasha, Olmsted, Dodge, Steele, Rice and Dakota — have already cancelled their county fairs. However, Dakota County is the only fair in the area held during the same week as Goodhue's. Several weeks ago the Cannon Valley Fair in Cannon Falls announced it was cancelling its community fair.
If the Goodhue County Fair proceeds as planned, Shumann says it will look a little different as some of the vendors have already said they wouldn't be able to attend. The fan-favorite carnival, based out of Louisiana, isn't coming to Minnesota due to financial reasons. Many of their fairs in the state have been canceled. Grandstand entertainment, like the lawn mower derby, demolition derby, tractor and truck pull and autocross racing draw up additional concerns with social distancing and how it could be controlled. Depending on what the guidelines are at the time, Shumann says those events may not be feasible to have that many people shoulder-to-shoulder.
The 4-H exhibits, both indoor and outdoor, would present a new challenge as the University of Minnesota Extension Service has put a halt to in-person activities through June. Through serving on the State Federation Board, Shumann said they have been talking with the state 4-H leaders for any "inklings," of whether the in-person activity cancellations will be extended through August.
For the Goodhue County Fair, Shumann says 4-H is one of its top priorities.
"We want to have something for those youth, at the very least have them show at the fair [in some way,]" said Shumann. "It's a good experience for them to bring in their animals and have the judging if they are able."
Shumann says the board has discussed alternatives for 4-H members to still be able to exhibit/get their projects judged in one shape or form. Some options are having one species of each animal brought in for one day, instead of the whole week, and have 4-H'ers show their animal in the ring with a smaller class size.
There may need to be different guidelines with each species since some animals, like pigs, don't have a halter while showing, which would make it difficult to social distance. Instead of the judges entering the show arena to judge the animals, they may walk past the pens of animals. If this were the case, Shumann says it probably wouldn't be open to the public, just for immediate family members. On a state level, a similar format could be followed to give 4-H'ers the opportunity to experience showing at a higher level. Virtual options for judging exhibits are also being considered.
"It's kind of a wait and see pattern, once we know what will be allowed," said Shumann. "If the Extension doesn't open up, some organizations are organizing junior shows, so kids would still be able to show at sometime later in the summer, possibly even in fall."
In talking with other fair directors in the surrounding areas who have already had to make that "tough" decision, Shumann said they indicate that decision has been one of the hardest things they've had to make.
"It's tough on everybody," added Shumann.
Shumann says a final decision would be made by July 1. The board will continue to meet each Wednesday, as they normally do each summer to prepare/maintain the grounds, along with the help of the Junior Fair Board (made of 10-15 teenage 4-H'ers who get a taste of what it's like to be on the board, as well as volunteer to help maintain the grounds).
"It's a tough decision, but we're going to do the best we can do," said Shumann.