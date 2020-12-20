After more than a decade as a Kenyon City councilor, Richard Nielsen's current term will officially come to an end this month.
At the Nielsen's last city council meeting, Dec. 8, he thanked those who participated in this year's election, which it had the largest turnout he's ever experienced while serving. He also took time to thank all those he's served with.
"It's been a pleasure, it's been a joy and it's been interesting," said Nielsen.
Mayor Doug Henke commended Nielsen on his contributions to the city and the times he voted against some items to add another perspective. Henke, who served alongside Nielsen for about five and half years, said Nielsen always respected others, even if they had different opinions, and is an all-around good guy.
Of the many ideas Nielsen brought to the city, one that stood out to Henke was in the finance department.
"His goal was to always keep a finger on what was going on when it came to finances," said Henke. "For the Muni and Kenyon Municipal Utilities, he wanted to know where the money was going and where it was coming from. I know for myself, I will miss that."
Henke said Nielsen was also a valuable asset to the city and wished him luck with his next steps.
Several of the main projects Nielsen worked on throughout during tenure include improvements to Red Wing Avenue, a project that is just finishing up, along with several other street projects. Aside from those, the development of the Kenyon Business Park was another project that stood out to Nielsen. The park is in process, with construction scheduled to be done next summer. The city's annual festival, Rose Fest, is also a memorable project tackled each year.
An open opportunity
Nielsen filed for a seat on the council after coming across an article in the newspaper reminding residents the time to file was almost up.
"I thought it was a shame no one had registered yet, so I went ahead and did that," added Nielsen.
Despite the years immersed in the local government, Nielsen feels he still hasn't learned all there is to know. He says it's a continuing process, as there are always other things that could be done for city.
From the start, Nielsen was thankful to receive help from fellow councilor, Ruth Jorstad, who served on the council for eight years.
One thing that Nielsen has learned and that stands out more than others, is how much difference a mayor makes to the council and what the role consists of. He said the mayor is almost more important than the council members, as the mayor signs all the checks, goes to all the functions and appoints who is going to be on the different committees. Of all the mayors Nielsen has served under, he feels they've all been very much involved in the city.
Looking ahead towards the future of the city, Nielsen remains hopeful the council's two new voices will help bring more enthusiasm.
"If I had a decent idea [of the city's next steps moving forward] I would still be on the City Council," said Nielsen. "A frustrating point I come across is the city needs to do some developing and needs to attract new businesses and get people enthused."