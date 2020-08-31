At the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board’s Aug. 24 meeting the board approved several items and additions to help ensure the safety of both students and staff this school year.
The first reading of the new policy, a COVID-19 Face Covering policy, was read at the meeting and board members had the opportunity to discuss the guidelines. K-W Superintendent Bryan Boysen says this policy will help the administration enforce the district policy and establish parameters on what is allowed.
Board member Jamie Sommer asked Boysen for clarification on the use of face shields and if they are permitted under the policy. Boysen confirmed that face shields can be worn by students or staff without also needing to wear a mask. Boysen said he asked the Minnesota Department of Health the same question in a previous meeting, and it confirmed they are acceptable.
The policy defines face coverings as a paper/disposable mask, cloth face mask, scarf, neck gaiter, bandanna, religious face covering, and/or a medical-grade masks and respirators. A face shield, which covers the face with a clear, plastic barrier, allows for the visibility of facial expressions and lip movements for speech perception. It can be worn as an alternative to a face covering for students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade when wearing a face covering is problematic, and for a teacher of any grade level when wearing a face covering may impede the educational process. Staff, students and visitors who cannot tolerate a face covering due to a developmental, medical or behavioral health condition and staff providing direct support student services (where a face covering would impede the service being provided) are also able to wear a face shield if desired.
These guidelines, the policy states, are necessary in order to promote the health and safety of employees, students and members of the community. Employees and students who fail/refuse to comply with the face covering policy may be subject to discipline or removal from school property for students, and up to and including termination of employment for employees. Students who aren’t willing to follow this policy while participating in in-person or hybrid learning will be offered distance learning.
The school district also may report violators of this policy to law enforcement. Any individual who willing violates Emergency Executive Order 20-81 or 20-82 is guilty of a petty misdemeanor and upon conviction must be punished by a fine of up to $100. This, however, doesn’t apply to children younger than 14, or students 14 and older enrolled in school and on premises of school for educational purposes.
A new guideline added to the dress code permits students against wearing flags of any type as a cape, and an additional statement says all face coverings should meet the requirements of the student dress code.
COVID-19 related leave
The board also approved two memorandums of understanding, one for the teacher’s union Kenyon-Wanamingo Educational Association and one for Education Support Professionals. Both establish a voluntary COVID sick leave bank and establish protocol for utilizing COVID-related leave.
Boysen says the documents will expire in 10 months, when hopefully the “invisible enemy” will be gone.
Employees in the KWEA are able to donate up to three days in the COVID sick leave bank, and if nobody uses those days by June 30, 2021, those days will be divided equally (by hours) and returned to the those who donated to the bank. Donated sick leave days will be applied to teachers who contract COVID-19 and are deemed eligible for the program by the school district.
KW ESP staff may donate as many sick days as they wish to the supplemental disability reserve bank. Donated sick days will be applied to KW ESP group who contract COVID-19 are deemed eligible for the program. Employees aren’t required to contribute to the bank in order to draw from it.
“The staff here support each other, that’s what’s cool,” said Boysen. “They are trying to help each other out because you don’t know what will happen.”
Substitute pay schedule
Through meetings and talking with other districts, Boysen says offering elementary and secondary substitute teachers $120 for a full day seems to be the average, and also was approved by the board at the meeting. Boysen says the increase in pay will help attract more people and act as a good marketing campaign.
If needed, Boysen says the district does have a good number of subs in the pool who are available. Retired K-W teachers or substitutes who have subbed more than 20 days at K-W for five consecutive years earn $125 per day, while class I sub education support professionals receive $14/hour, class II receives $17/hour and class III receives $20/hour. Sub maintenance/information technology class I earn $15/hour, class II earns $17/hour and class III earns $20/hour.
Reduction in activity fees
As a result of lower participation and shortened seasons, there’s been discussion to reduce K-W’s activities fees which were just recently increased due to the budget deficit. Athletics for grades nine through 12 were updated to $130 and $90 for athletics for grades seven through eight. Cheerleading was reduced to $90, while non-athletic co-curricular activities fees were decreased to $55 and the maximum fee per family was updated to $600.
Boysen says a suggestion was made by parents to return to the previous activity fee schedule due to the challenges created from the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that fewerr activities taking place.
“It falls back to the lack of participation going on right now. Reducing fees will help families, as we know some families are struggling. Times are tough,” said Boysen.
Sommer and Board member Tonya Craig raised concerns over the way refunds were handled in the spring, and questioned if the district would follow a similar format for upcoming seasons. More specifically, Craig brought up a scenario where some sports begin practicing this fall only to have their season canceled, while Sommer stated the collecting fees at the beginning of the season when the future is unknown is a bit “premature.”
Boysen said a meeting at the end of the month will lead to more definite answers.