Wanamingo City Engineer Brandon Theobald, updated the council on the current status and process for the 2020 Roadway Improvements Project at the Feb. 10 City Council meeting.
The council approved the plans and specifications for the project and authorized staff to advertise for bids.
After the bid opening March 4, the council will review the bids. In April, the council will consider awarding the bids and adopting assessment rolls.
Project additions
Some additions to the project include additional corrections to Fourth Street by City Hall, the installation of a storm sewer to the Fourth Street and Third Avenue intersection, alley work, adding curb and gutter and paving up to buildings on private property in the alley and handicap stall work with additional work for loading stall area along City Hall.
Theobald says that although he expects bids won't be far off the $525,000 budgeted for the project, the original estimates build in room for changes and cost overruns. The bid will depend heavily on asphalt costs. He says that March 4 will be a good time to bid since the MnDOT Highway 56/60 Roundabout project will be bid on Feb. 28, and already having a contractor in the area could mean better pricing from contractors interested in getting both jobs.
Scope of the project
The improvement project is set to fix city roadways with the most wear and tear. It’s been found that existing pavement on Third Street W., Fourth Street and First Avenue south of Centennial Street and the alley have deteriorated tremendously. Half of the existing sanitary sewer service connections at the sewer main within the alley are in very poor condition. Portions of the existing sanitary sewer main within the alley are also in poor condition. All need to be replaced, according to engineers.
The existing pavement in the project area will be ground up and reclaimed. The base will be shaped and compacted to correct any soft or defective areas by excavating and replacing it with a mixture of new materials. Four inches of new blacktop will be applied onto all streets.
In the alley, existing pavement will be removed and replaced with new materials for the base. Curb and gutter along the west side of the alley will also be installed. Four inches of new blacktop will be applied on the alley. The existing clay sewer pipe will be replaced with PVC, along with the installation of new fittings for the existing services and the connection of the new PVC pipe to existing services.
Construction is expected to begin next May with completion by the fall.
Waste Water Treatment Plant
Also at the Feb. 10 meeting, the council opted to install a switch on the generator at the Waste Water Treatment Plant which would allow city staff to use the mobile backup generator during emergencies.
The council was told of the current condition of the treatment plant's back-up generator at the November and December meetings by Brad Kennedy, Public Works director and City Administrator Michael Boulton. Since the backup generator is no longer in service, due to the major repairs or replacement needed for the generator's control board and radiator, the city had to come up with a solution.
Kennedy and Boulton provided an update on the situation at the last meeting.
The backup generator is needed at the plant if power goes out for more than one day. The pumps need to run in order to provide oxygen to the tanks and keep the treatment process active. If the power is down longer than a day, the treatment process would slow and eventually stop the process and possibly lead to sewage being dumped directly into the Zumbro River.
The backup generator's control board, which dates back to the 1960s, has been found unresponsive when the engine of the generator is started. The control board switches the electricity usage from the grid to the generator. In addition to the control board malfunction, the radiator on the generator has a leak and needs repairs.
A bid for work that would allow city staff to use a portable generator as backup was $1,265. The council approved the expense.