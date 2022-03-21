Topics at the Kenyon Economic Development Authority's annual meeting included the city's strategic plan, road projects and marketing of the newly constructed Kenyon Business Park.
The EDA meets periodically throughout the year and hosts an annual meeting toward the beginning of each year. Previously scheduled for February, the rescheduled annual meeting took place Tuesday, March 15 at Lacey’s Kitchen & Cocktails in Kenyon.
The strategic plan for 2022-2026 was presented by City Administrator Mark Vahlsing, who is also executive director and secretary of the EDA.
Projects in the plan (and their status) include:
• Business district improvements (partially complete)
Some steps are ongoing, including continuing the facade improvement program, looking at options to increase off-street parking between Red Wing Avenue and Spring Street, and replacing banners as needed. The city also plans to working with potential buyers for vacant properties and identify business owners who are near or at retirement age and work with them on a succession process,
• Infrastructure planning and improvements (partially complete)
Ongoing items include continuing to annually update and address needs in capitol improvement planning process, prioritizing sewer rehabilitation where needed, reducing inflow and infiltration of surface and storm water runoff into the city sewer system, conducting comprehensive assessment of city sidewalk systems and regularly updating and continuing to follow pavement management plans.
• Industrial/commercial park development (complete)
The development is complete, with the exception of reviewing options for installation of a larger billboard-type sign on Highway 60 at the east entrance.
• Review facility needs for city departments (ongoing)
The city is working to identify facilities in need of possible future upgrades or replacement and reviewing preliminary costs and financing options. It is looking at current and future park facility needs, including trails and a possible location for a dog park, and will develop a plan that assesses areas for future trails and connection from Trondheim area across Zumbro River.
• Improve technology platforms (ongoing)
The city is working to continue to improve public information access and notifications, to streamline submission of permits and payment of bills through the website, and to improve the library computer center.
• Relationship building (ongoing)
The city is seeking to keep lines of communication open with community organizations, key businesses, the school district and others to develop an event that promotes entrepreneurship by partnering technical assistance resource providers with small businesses and start-ups.
EDA members in attendance — John Mortensen, Doug Henke, Mary Bailey, Chris Mallery and Dave Jerstad — were pleased with the existing strategic plan and had no changes to make.
Street, utility project plans
City Engineer Derek Olinger also presented the city's infrastructure management plan. He said a list of street and utility projects were reviewed during the fall of 2021, and all will be accomplished over the next decade.
The project list currently includes annual street seal coating at an estimated $50,000; 2023 sanitary sewer improvements at $1.2 million; 2023 asphalt overlays at $492,000; 2025 County State-Aid Highway 12 and Langford Avenue at $1.4 million and 2028 Sixth Street at $3.2 million.
The Kenyon Business Park project was complete in the summer of 2021. To date, Olinger said final payment has been made to the general contractor, A-1 Excavating, and the contract has been closed. The project is still under warranty, so Olinger said if any corrections are necessary, they may be completed through the summer of 2022 and 2023.
Business Park marketing
Community Economic Development Associates Vice President Chris Giesen reviewed the status of marketing strategies for the Kenyon Business Park. He encouraged city officials and EDA members to stay flexible as the world continues to change, and fuel costs and construction prices rise.
"As you deliberate, keep in mind what might be attractive and reach out to folks that might be interested in getting out of the metro, or folks from the southwest looking to get closer to the metro,” Giesen said.
As EDA members discussed what size they had in mind for the billboard-type sign advertising the lots available at the Business Park, Mallery offered her input.
“When you do anything with marketing, nothing is ever too small,” she said.
Olinger suggested having a mockup of what the sign would like in that space to help them visualize it better.
Sarah Jystad, who attended the meeting on behalf of the Kenyon Commercial Club, owns D&S Sign, Banner and Print, suggested the board first decide where to put the sign, then it would be easier to determine the size. Jystad said she would be able to give the board a mockup once they decide on the content they would like to include.
Giesen agreed with Mallery that bigger is always better, but if the location is in a tight area, a smaller option might be the way to go. He said the sign can always be moved. He recommended investing in some structure underneath to stand up against the weather. He liked the idea of having the sign near the entrance, or in the general vicinity of where the future road will come out on Highway 60.