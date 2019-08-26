As autumn begins, the many community celebrations come to an end, the Heritage Festival committee is making final preparations for its fifth annual event held Sept. 8 in Central Park in Red Wing. The event is free.
"We are excited to share with people from all walks of life in our day festivities, " said Lucy Richardson, executive director of Hispanic Outreach of Goodhue County. "We have a great group of volunteers who have been working tirelessly on this project over the past few months to ensure a pleasant experience for visitors. It is our time to shine and allow others to learn more about our Hispanic culture.
The festival began in the farmers market, which attracted cultural dancers and a mariachi band for people to have a real idea of who we are. The bright colors and movements of elegant dancing with cheerful music left an impression on those who chose to participate in our program.
The Heritage Festival now enters its fifth year, the event has grown tremendously with food trucks, demonstrations, dancers, musicians, artists and projects for children. " We try to keep everything true to our traditional culture. We also tried to highlight other Latin American countries.
"Initially, we received Mexican dancers. Last year we had Colombian dancers and a group of Puerto Rico. We are very conscious of getting representation from other Hispanic cultures. As the event 's name really is our mission statement: Hispanic Heritage."
Food vendors are always a big hit. Several trucks serving Colombia, Puerto Rico and this year, Venezuela authentic meals are delicious and truly a sample of daily meals consumed in their native countries.
"Williams Ortiz Arizmendi is our service coordinator who worked many hours ensuring a variety of food trucks. He did a great job and we are excited to try the various main dishes. There will also be demonstrations on how to make tasty salsa and tortillas," said Richardson.
"A group of volunteers has organized a great program for children. The highlight is a Hispanic game that uses a piñata. Each will design one for free. Beautiful colored paper and decorations definitely add to the fun. In the end, there is a piñata that children can take turns hitting it with a stick. Candy will be poured when the final swing breaks the piñata. There are several other things that will appeal to young people. "
There will be two artists of the metropolitan area that will incorporate public participation. Jimmy Longora is well known as a visual artist in cultural painting. His goal is that middle and high school students learn some of their techniques. There are young adults interested in art, that have been working with Longora that last few weeks.
Artist Jessica Lopez works with a mobile screen print inspired palette. She will teach visitors of all ages to create silkscreen posters single color. The art cart is an important Mexican/chicanx cultural tool that is common on the streets of Mexico.
Finally, an important holiday for the Hispanic community is the altar of the Day of the Dead. "This is a great celebration that takes place in November to remember the deceased. For people who have passed the altar means to put a picture and favorite food on the altar. It is believed that the dead come down to earth. Hispanic Festival will have an altar on display for others to better understand this cultural celebration.