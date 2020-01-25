Some people refer to Wednesdays as "hump day," meaning they are halfway through the week, making it over the "hump" toward the weekend.
However at Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools some staff, parents and students see Wednesdays as just plain wonderful.
"Wonderful Wednesdays" is one of many classes associated with the Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) programs at K-W, held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. It focuses on giving parents and their children the opportunity to explore fun, new learning activities while enjoying the company of other younger families. ECFE programs provide opportunities for parents and young children to grow and learn together in a safe and supportive atmosphere.
A stepping stone
Early Childhood Director, Early Childhood Family Education teacher and Pre-School teacher Katie Valek says that the semi-separating class acts as a stepping stone toward pre-school, as well as a fun way for families to spend time with their kids.
Early Childhood Special Educator and Parent Educator Karen Adams agrees, adding that, "Some kids aren't ready to separate yet, so we try to work through that. That's why the class is set up this way so they start out all together and then they can start learning how to separate without having to worry about where mom is. This way they know mom always comes back and its only a half hour [of playtime where they would be away from their parent]."
This class is not only where children and parents come to participate in the activities, but more importantly where children begin their growth.
In teaching ECSE and Parent Education for 24 years, Adams has experienced many examples of the different ways children have expanded their horizons.
"You see a lot of growth in a short amount of time," said Adams. "It's good to give [the kids] the opportunity to do it in a slower procession instead of just dropping them off and leaving them for two hours. It can be a long time for them. It is also nice for them to get to know the buildings and where they will be at some point."
Sara Siltala-Choban, a parent of two daughters in the class says the class has been huge socially for her younger daughter, known to be a tag-a-long with her older sister.
"She has grown so much, said Siltala-Choban.
Parent Britt Bauer saw growth in her daughter's social skills when she began participating in the class several years ago. The Jan. 22 class was her son's first time participating, and after one hour she has already witnessed the beginning of his growth. She also explained that it is convenient to have the students ages span from birth to 5 years old, so that both of her children are able to participate, noting that it is important for them to get to know other kids.
ECFE Teacher and Pre-School teacher, Andrea Duron believes that meeting all the families and the kids is something she enjoys most about helping teach the class.
"[The kids find ways] to make everything super exciting," said Duron. "You can try all these new things with them and they are willing to dive in and try it. Just like Addie and Hudson Prondzinkski, they think everything is so fun and they are always creating different things. If there is an art project out, they always figure out how to do it in a different way. It's really cool to see them explore it through their eyes."
The class is held for six weeks in Kenyon and then switches to Wanamingo for another six weeks. Valek says that the class is held four times a year, two times in each location.
Where the fun begins
The class begins with parent and child activity time. Every week brings a new activity theme. At the Jan. 22 class, the theme was frozen, similar to the snowy, icy and cold weather conditions that week. S
ome activities that children and parents could participate in were making an icicle from glittery pipe cleaners and colorful beads, painting with an ice cube, making an ice castle out of magnetic tiles and colored gems, making Elsa's — one of the main characters in the movie "Frozen "— hands melt to find fun gadgets and making paintings while using a straw to blow the paint out to different parts of the paper. Some children also chose to play with the toys or read a book with their parent during that time. There was lots of joyful laughter and creative ideas flowing throughout the ECFE room, and definitely no shortage of fun.
Upcoming themes include polar animals, dental health, Valentine's Day and friendship.
Once the first part of the class — parent and child activity time— is over, everyone moves to the front of the ECFE room for "circle time." Circle time is where everyone gathers in a circle for introductions, a hands-on activity and a book. They began with singing the welcome song, which allows each child to introduce themselves, followed by a chorus of "hoorays." At this particular class, children received a ribbon they could twirl and move around with the melody of the song. After the welcome song Duron, lead an activity which posed a challenging question for the children to figure out.
Two buckets were placed in the middle of the circle, one with ice, cold water and the other with warm water. Children were invited to place their hands in each bucket, to feel the difference between each one. Then Duron asked them if one object would float in cold water and sink in warm water.
The children and their family member were encouraged to find a small item that they thought would sink in either the warm or cold water. To their surprise, if an object floated in one, it floated in the other, and observed as the same thing happened with a heavier object as it sank straight to the bottom in both buckets. After this activity, everyone gathered around to listen to a story about Olaf — another character from the movie "Frozen," and afterward it was snack time.
Once the children were finished eating their snack, parents participated in a discussion led by parent educator Adams, while the children enjoyed some time in the indoor castle activity center with Valek and Duron.
The parent discussion topics are typically left up to the parents, and vary — from recipes to tips for potty training or getting them to sleep through the night.
"Sometimes some families want to discuss certain topics, but most of the time they just want to take the time to talk about things," said Adams. "This discussion time is supposed to be for the parents, so I let them take the lead as to what they want to talk about."
The indoor castle activity center is a space that allows children to get their playtime no matter the weather. There is a track that they can ride tricycles on, a rock-climbing wall and huge castle play structure, complete with slides and other climbing structures.
"We are so blessed to have this. Preschool uses it all the time," said Valek.