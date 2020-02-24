Throughout the first part of Monday morning, Kenyon-Wanamingo high school choir students were greeted with a new face as they entered the choir room to begin their vocal warmups.
Mark Potvin, music instructor from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, came to K-W for a special clinic/workshop with high school choirs, and also to talk to students about leadership in the K-W Choir program and beyond. He is the conductor of Norskkor and Cathedral choirs at Luther College, where he also teaches conducting and secondary choral methods.
Potvin, an active member of the American Choir Director Association (ACDA), was named Outstanding Young Choral Director by the ACDA of Minnesota in 2008. Due to his involvement with the ACDA of Minnesota, some choir students who participated in the ACDA Honors Choir, like Belle Patterson, recognized working with Potvin. At the end of class, Patterson expressed her excitement in finding out that Potvin was coming in help inspire K-W students.
Potvin lead the choir students through their three pieces, "Wana Baraka," "Emerald Stream" and "In Remembrance," as K-W Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher accompanied on the piano. For the Knights Chorale, who continue to rehearse for the Large Group Contest that will be held Tuesday, March 3, Potvin helped inspire them in a fun approach, while telling them to act like they are rowing a paddle in a canoe and using other repetitive hand gestures to ensure that the choir was focusing on important concepts — like keeping their rhythm.
One particular motion Potvin introduced in the beginning of class instructed students to pulse their middle fingers to the middle of their hands, bouncing it in a back-and-forth motion. While continuing that motion while they were singing, Potvin told the class it is meant to remind the students that their bodies are also involved in the singing. Then he asked the class what changes they may have noticed, and Katie Van Epps pointed out the rhythm changed for the better.
Potvin worked on the piece "Wana Baraka," with the class for a majority of the period, since it requires a great deal of energy to perform. "Wana Baraka" is a popular Kenyan folk song that exemplifies a joyful celebration of hope and health. Sang in Swahili, the background to the lyrics describe Jesus Christ going through life and his family coming closer as one.
To help improve the production of the piece, Potvin told the class they have to use their imagination, noting that's also something he tells his college students all the time.
"You have to start imagining what the music sounds like in its eternity, instead of taking it how it is when you first look at it," said Potvin to the Knights Chorale. "If we don't have some sort of shared image of where we want to go with the music, then we have no where to go."
Keying in on the anticipation associated with the folk song, Potvin instructed the class to take turns beatboxing, while the other groups were singing the song. Acknowledging the unsure looks of some students and the nervous laughter, he assured the class that it is okay if they are not good at beatboxing. It was more geared to getting the group to focus on performing the music through emotional ties found in the song. For this song in particular, Patterson mentioned joy as being one of the concepts that is expressed in the song, while another agreed student added peace as another concept.
"It's okay if you're uncomfortable," said Potvin, addressing the students concerned looks. "Choir is supposed to make you uncomfortable, in healthy ways. These are acceptable risks."
Potvin also expressed the importance of having another director come in to listen to the choir, since sometimes students fall into a pattern of something he calls "mom and dad syndrome." As seen in other places besides the choir classroom, he said it's natural for students to tone out the things their teachers tell them on a day-to-day basis, a concept Potvin relates to parenthood. When they hear a concept his/her teacher or parent tells them on a daily basis, from another voice, typically they seem to act upon it faster. This concept is also seen during Hiawatha Valley Conference clinics for both band and choir. On Feb. 12, the Knights Ensemble and Chorale traveled to Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School for the Hiawatha Valley League Choir Clinic, where Schumacher says they did a lot of "learning by doing."
Before parting ways, Potvin told the group they do many things well and encouraged them to sing outside of their "small box," making it their goal to go to extremes. Potvin concluded the class with a questions, asking students what each one of them can do to provide leadership to the whole group.