For the mentors and members of Kenyon-Wanamingo's robotics team, Bots in Shining Armour — Team 3848, the program is a place where students not only design, assemble and test an industrial-sized robot to compete in contests against other teams, but where they share talents, develop skills used in future careers and build relationships with other teammates.
Now in its 10th year, Robotics Team Leader Doug Thompson says that they are fortunate to have a number of alumni who would've been ninth-graders at the time of the first-year launch, helping out with the team on weekends.
"That's really a big part of our program, said Thompson. "A lot of them are electrical engineers and mechanical engineers now, so they know what they are doing."
Mentors of the robotics program are leader Thompson, co-leader Eddie Weyandt, on-staff member Paul Clauson, alumni Peter Clauson, Bryan Pliscott, Ginger Schultz, Mason Sanders, Trevor Clouse and Markus Rechtzigel and adult parent mentors Jessica Blauer and Tom Blowers. Many of the mentors work in an engineering field, either as an electrician, or in manufacturing or design work, all jobs related to the robotics program.
The challenge
On Jan. 4, the team attended the webcast of the new challenge at Kellogg Middle School in Rochester. After they got back to K-W, they began brainstorming different ideas. The team meets Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays for six weeks to design, assemble and test their robot.
Team captain Charlie Sevareid said that this year's challenge is more complicated than previous years. It requires the robot to spin a colored table and latch onto an object with a scale-type pivot arm. The robot has to be able to throw something up to reach around it, and latch onto the scale and pull itself up, also while meeting the height and weight requirements.
Since there are many moving parts, the team begins with sketching out ideas, something that Thompson said comes easily to this senior-dominant group.
"We try and have the kids build 90% of it," said Thompson. "They begin by sketching ideas, finding out what's reality and what they can use for parts."
It's up to each member to decide what they want to work on and what they want to learn. For example, a senior member with experience in wiring is a good candidate for a member looking to build more knowledge in wiring, to shadow.
Parts are one of the main things needed to build a robot, but they can be hard to come by. That isn't the case for Bots in Shining Armour, who Sevareid says are pretty good as reusing old parts.
"There's larger schools that spend $10,000 on their robots, but we use parts from previous years' robots, and a large variety of parts from kits that are given to all teams from generous donors," said Sevareid. "We've become really good at salvaging things. Once it's together, it functions just as well as other schools that spend five digits, although we are a small school and don't spend as much money, we compete just as well, and I think that says something."
Thompson says there are several options that teams use to get their parts. K-W's team sticks with the basic parts that come in the automated-donated kit, which includes the motors, transmission and chassis. They also receive donations from community members, along with recurring contributions from the KWHS Gifted Talented fund, Walmart, Medtronics, Kenyon Holden Warsaw Mutual and the Baalson family.
The team
Seniors Charlie Sevareid, Owen Sheffler and Sam Schwab say robotics has greatly impacted their lives.
Schwab, a four-year team member, has developed a keen eye for the design work that goes into the planning stages.
"I started out not really knowing what I was doing, I just followed along watching the others," said Schwab. "Then, the second year I helped build most of the robot and last year I was voted to be the driver. I will be driving the robot this year as well. I've learned to enjoy how to build the mechanics of everything, and designing. I really like the designing part of it, so I am looking into going to college for mechanical drafting."
Scheffler, in his second year, has brought his welding talents to the team and is looking forward to going into agriculture systems technology after high school.
"I am also looking forward to experiment and learn how to do different things, getting to manufacture something and making it work properly," said Scheffler. "For this upcoming project, I'm excited to build the ball launcher, which is the wheel that the belt is driven by. We have done several prototypes and we got it to launch all the way to the ceiling of the shop, next I will build an official one and mount it on the chassis of the robot."
The mix of talents is something Sevareid believes is an important part of the team.
"That's the nice thing about robotics, said Sevareid. "Everyone on this team is different in one way or another, and it combines to make one team that really works well together."
Although Sevareid is following a slightly different path than his peers, by going into animal science, he says that a lot of what he learned in robotics has helped him on his family's farm, especially since they work on a lot of their own equipment and make their own parts.
"Right now in the school's metal shop I am working on a semi, which is my project for the class," said Sevareid. "A lot of the skills and knowledge I need to work on that are things I learned from robotics. I think it's helped me a lot, I know a lot more about wiring than I did before."
Other senior members are Captain Xander Blauer, Ayden Boger, Alan Clouse and Brendon Dobbs. Juniors are Logan Thompson, Hayden Poquette, Logan Blowers and Brock Hudson, along with one sophomore Vinnie Clingingsmith.
Thompson invited some eighth graders to join the team, in hopes to catch their interest and help build up the program since there weren't any ninth graders interested this year.
Eighth graders on the team are Joe Sevareid, Cooper Brandon, Riley Huschle, Madrox Wagner, Mason Mensing, Madison Stenbakken, Autumn Rauk and Sydney Belcher.
This year's senior group aims to include the younger students as much as they can. In eighth grade, students can shadow and help out, but they aren't allowed to go to the state competition because they aren't "officially" members until they are in ninth grade.
Known as a way to bring people together and build life-long friendships, Sevareid says that the robotics team is open to anyone who shows an interest and is motivated to participate.
"If you have an interest, talk to someone you know if they know something about it," said Sevareid. "I guarantee you will be able to join, you don't have to fit any certain criteria here."