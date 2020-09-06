Hugh O'Kane, Cherry Grove Township, well-known as a "very gregarious old-timer," recently celebrated his 100th birthday, only 10 years early.
"I wanted to celebrate my 100th birthday," said O'Kane. "As an Irish, you want to be safe rather than sorry. I felt much better at my 100th than I did at my 90th."
On Sunday, Aug. 30, family, friends and neighbors gathered at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cherry Grove Township for a historic tour and presentation, followed by a birthday party celebration at the O'Kane Farm in West Concord. O'Kane says he enjoyed seeing his eight children, 19 grandchildren and 15 members of a men's group he started in his parish in St. Paul.
Born the seventh of eight children to John and Theresa O’Kane on the first floor of their Cherry Grove Township farm house in 1930, O'Kane has been retired for quite some time. His children decided to throw him a 100-year birthday celebration (10 years early).
Although currently living with his daughter Tracy in the cities, often times he packs up his bright, red Toyota Prius and heads out for parts, eager to drive around the countryside and meet new, 'best' friends.
"He loves nothing better that stopping in at a random farm and chatting up the residents," said Maureen O’Kane Collins in an email. "His favorite stomping grounds are the Goodhue-Wanamingo-Zumbrota-Kenyon backroads, but the world is truly his highway."
Collins adds, if he hasn't wandered up your drive-way, popped into your barn or showed up on your doorstep yet, it may just be a matter of time.
Strong Cherry Grove roots
O'Kane lived on his own in a boarding house in Kenyon while attending Kenyon High School. He served in the army in Germany during Occupation. In 1954, O'Kane married Monica, of St. Paul, who together had 11 children, with three dying in infancy. His first job in the cities was a milk truck driver for Sanitary Farm Dairy. He found that he had a knack for sales while winning the quarterly orange juice sales contests. He sold life insurance, real estate, mutual funds and even hot cocoa machines to restaurants, but struggled to find his niche while raising a large family.
He struck gold in the early 70s when he was hired by Juran and Moody to sell municipal bonds. O'Kane quickly rose to become one of their top salespeople, senior VP and part owner of J&M. In 1973, the O'Kane family moved from their modest home in St. Paul's Midway to North Oaks. Hugh brought a bit of his country roots along with to North Oaks and the place was never the same.
O'Kane was featured in the St. Paul Pioneer Press in a story by Bill Farmer about how he installed a full-sized, fully-functional windmill he found on one of his random countryside visits on his property located on the second fairway of the North Oaks Golf Course. He ruffled even more feathers when he decided to raise wild poultry in his yard. Bear in mind that this was back in the 1970s, well before urban chicken coops were a thing. He successfully raised (…and partially successfully released) successive batches of Bob White quails, chukker partridges, turkeys and chickens.
Hugh has never forgotten his Cherry Grove roots. He proudly marches every year in the Kenyon Memorial Day Parade.
"You may recognize him as one of the very few who are wearing their original uniforms," said Collins. "He and his wife Monica, who passed away in 2011, were founding members of the Friends of St. Rose in the effort to restore the church and get it added to the National Historic Registry. The church was built by Hugh’s ancestors with stone from their family farm. Monie and their son Hugh Jr. are already buried there."
O'Kane ran the Archdiocese of St. Paul Minneapolis Rosary Procession for five years.
Seven years ago, he founded a men’s group called "The Old Goats," that meets weekly and features eclectic speakers such as the Port Master for the Port of St. Paul, a former Minnesota Viking, and even a flat-earther! Hugh and Monica founded the Prescott Street History Group and they also co-wrote the Nolan Family Tree, which features many of the folks buried at St. Rose.
"As you can see, Hugh O’Kane is quite a fellow and his children are very proud of him," said Collins. "Next time he wanders up your driveway we hope you have time for a visit."
O'Kane says Kenyon is pretty important to him, and he always goes back to Kenyon because that's where "his VFW is."