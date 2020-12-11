Concerns from residents and the Kenyon Public Works Department has led to changes in the city's winter parking regulations and associated fines.
Following a discussion between the City Council, Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander and City Attorney Scott Riggs, an amended version of the ordinance was drafted to increase fines and revise criteria that police would use to tow vehicles during snow events. The amended draft was approved by the Council at its Dec. 8 meeting and will be go in effect Dec. 16. Residents who do not comply with the city's ordinance risk fines and/or having their vehicle towed.
Police officers will be authorized to tow vehicles or have them towed from streets or highways. The police chief and officers may issue penalties for removal — $50 if tickets are paid within 48 hours, $100 if not paid within 48 hours but within one week and $200 if paid after one week.
Riggs removed language indicating vehicles only had to be moved if there was 2 inches of snow to prevent future arguments over how much snow one resident had versus the amount reported in another area. With the amended ordinance, whenever there is any accumulation and plows are out, or there's a reason to treat the roadway surface, police have the authority to move the car. Penalties will be doubled based on the council's discussion last month to give the ordinance some "teeth."
"If you hear the plows out on the street, you better get your car off the street fast, otherwise we'll do it for you," said Council member Dan Rechtzigel .
Rechtzigel also suggested implementing the Code Red emergency alert system to help residents know when to move their cars off the street.
"We're not doing this to be punitive, we're doing this because we need to get the streets clean," said Rechtzigel. "We're also reaching out to give you a warning, if you can't do it with the warning, and you're not going to move it when the plows need to get through, you're putting us in a position where we need to move it for you, and I can stand by that. I can defend that all day."
Sjolander said his goal would be to have voluntary compliance.
"If we could just get compliance, if it's snowing move your car off the street. It's a real simple concept," said Sjolander. "We've even offered you somewhere to park your car. We've gone above and beyond what a lot of cities would do for this this."
Sjolander said they've done a great job of notifying the public through social media and even gone and knocked on doors to alert residents when plows will be out in the past.
"We're going to have to really make sure we educate our public that this is coming," said Sjolander. "This is the way it is, the city has spoken and move your car. If you need somewhere to park it, take it up to the City Pool parking lot."
City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said replacing the signs around town with verbiage similar to the ordinance would also be beneficial. He added the Code Red system is a good way to help get the word out, along with publicizing through the city's Facebook page, cable access channel and newsletter.