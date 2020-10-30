Whether it's singing in a new location or ensuring both students and instruments are wearing masks all while maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet, Kenyon-Wanamingo's Music Department continues to adapt to the changes the 2020-21 school year brings to keep the music flowing.
More than anything, students like 10th grader Evelyn Scheffler were happy for the opportunity to play together. Scheffler, who plays percussion in the high school band, also chose to participate in the newly formed marching band this year.
After just 11 rehearsals with A and B band groups, each 35-40 minutes long, and one rehearsal with both groups, the marching band performed during homecoming week. In her eyes, the performance was "really good."
"My favorite part was that we got to play as a whole group," said Scheffler, noting that it's been about seventh months since students played together as a large group.
BY participating in band for several years, Scheffler says she realized all the learning she took part in when she was younger begins is paying off, leaving room to have "a lot more fun."
Now that the marching band performance has come and gone, Scheffler said she is looking forward to learning their concert pieces.
Arin Kyllo, a junior who's in both band and choir, was also overjoyed to be together with her classmates even if that means only having half of them are with her at a time.
"Coming into this school year, I knew to expect differences and challenges, but it was still a shock to see what everything really was," said Kyllo. "However, I was thrilled to learn that we will still be singing and that that wouldn't change! I would definitely say that singing through a mask is a challenge that the choir has taken head-on, and we are continuing to perform really well in rehearsal!"
Given the circumstances with going to school wearing a mask, only having half of the number of classmates and needing to be 6 feet apart all the time, Kyllo says it will definitely be an unforgettable, yet memorable year. So far, the year has been going better than she originally anticipated.
"We've gone above and beyond what most people might expect from a choir amidst a pandemic and I can't wait for our performance on the 11th," said Kyllo.
Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher says while they cannot plan their usual concerts this year, the department is excited to be able to have a high school choir concert at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Weather permitting, this could happen outside the main entrance to the school with audience members in their vehicles on Sixth Street, or in the gym to a very limited audience and livestream on the school YouTube page and Choir Facebook page.
The restrictions placed on the choir department — limiting singing to 30 minutes, spacing 6 feet apart and always wearing a mask — Schumacher says have been challenging, but students are adapting and making it work the best they can. Normally voice lessons are held every other week in-person, where students come out of other classes or study halls for 20 minutes. In this hybrid mode, Schumacher says they've found success in having lessons on Google Meets during the days students are at home, maximizing their time in the classroom when they are physically present at school.
She also adds they are fortunate to have the auditorium space to rehearse with the bigger groups and still have plenty of space for social distancing. Along with the auditorium, the group has also explored other areas of the building, including the new commons space where they've held a few rehearsals.
"The high ceilings and natural light make it a beautiful place to sing," said Schumacher of the space. "Having only about half of the singers in person on any given day has been a challenge, but the kids really are rising to the occasion and making the most of it. The day we can get everyone together in the same room will be glorious!"