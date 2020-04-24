"Music can change the world," said Kenyon-Wanamingo Band Director Claire Larson in a Facebook post describing the band's new project.
K-W Band has launched an "unprecedented initiative" to support All Seasons Food Shelf through a project known as "K-W Bands Together to 'Feed the Need.'"
Beginning Friday, K-W band students will submit a short video performance with a song of their choosing. Each day of the remainder of the month, a student's video will be posted on Kenyon-Wanamingo Band's Facebook and Twitter pages. In exchange for viewing the videos, the band urges viewers to make a donation to the All Seasons Food Shelf in Kenyon.
Larson says that they have received matching funds of up to $500 when people make their donation and mention "KW Bands Together to 'Feed the Need.'"
Video performances can be an individual solo performance, a collaboration with friends using the Acapella app or a family production. In a letter to band students and parents, Larson says the videos don't need to be fancy and can include siblings or one of K-W's band pieces.
Students are challenged to use their creativity and musical talents to share their gifts with others.
"As Beethoven once said, 'Music can change the world,' it starts here with us actually sharing our gifts," said Larson.
"Stay tuned for 30 days of music to support our communities," writes Larson in a post. "Thanks for supporting our band students by making a donation!"