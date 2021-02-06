The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office distributed 12 longevity awards to staff who have served either 5, 10, 15, 20 or 35 years: 

5 years of service — Cody Weidler, Jen Hofschulte, Mal McCarthy, Sean Callahan, Tyler Riegelman and Trevor Sullivan

Five of Goodhue County Sheriff's Office staff received longevity awards for five years of service. Pictured from left, bottom, Jen Hofschulte and Sean Callahan. Middle, Cody Weidler. Top, Mal McCarthy and Tyler Riegelman. Not pictured, Trevor Sullivan. (Photos courtesy of Goodhue County Sheriff's Office)

10 years of service — Brandon Howard

Brandon Howard (top) was recognized for his 10 years of service to Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, while Tom Wolner (bottom) was honored for 15 years of service. Not pictured, Kris Weiss for 35 years of service. (Photos courtesy of Goodhue County Sheriff's Office)

15 years of service — Tom Wolner

20 years of service — Shawn Whipple, Scott Sundby and Mark Bolster

Staff recognized for 20 years of service, pictured from left, bottom, Scott Sundby and Mark Bolster. (Photos courtesy of Goodhue County Sheriff's Office)

35 years of service — Kris Weiss

