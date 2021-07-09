Along with the arrival of town festivals and traditional events, 4-H'ers are particularly excited to have a full fair experience this year, filled with showing animals in person and spending time with others.
Slated for the second week/weekend in August, 4-H'ers in the Holden Hi-Lites and Aspelund Ever Readies are busy preparing their livestock and general projects for the Goodhue County Fair.
Evelyn Scheffler, 16, of Goodhue, is the daughter of Tony and Maizie Scheffler. A member of the Aspelund Ever Readies, choosing to join 4-H about 10 years ago was an easy decision. Both her parents and her older brother, Owen, were in 4-H and she was looking forward to showing dairy cattle and doing building projects for the fair.
Over the years, Scheffler said her favorite project area has been dairy, where she learned a valuable lesson: the more work you put in, the better the outcome will be. For example, the more she practices with her animals, the better they will behave.
Scheffler also joined dairy judging, where she has learned what specific dairy characteristics to look for. Beginning in the middle of June, Scheffler starts walking the dairy cattle she plans to show at the fair, and washes/clips them regularly.
Being able to learn and teach others, spend time with others and show dairy cattle are the three main things she enjoys about being in 4-H.
Many other 4-H'ers, like Cody and Anna Ostertag, the children of Ben and Dana Ostertag, of Kenyon, also enjoy building friendships and helping others.
For Cody, 13, his favorite part about 4-H is helping others. It has also taught him the value of leadership, and showed him the importance of volunteering and serving his community. Through the beef project, he's worked with several adult and older youth mentors, so now he looks forward to giving back.
Anna, 12, likes the friendships and connections made along the way. By attending camps, participating in the fair exhibiting at other cattle shows around the state, Anna said she has met a lot of new people.
Both members of the Holden Hi-Lites, the Ostertag siblings agree on their reasoning for joining 4-H: meeting new people, making new friends, participating in hands-on learning and having fun. Participants in the beef project, Cody particular enjoys the hands-on learning, while Anna likes to attend cattle shows with her family and showing her heifer in the show ring.
Cody has found that showing an animal is more than just exhibiting it at the county fair.
"It starts early at home with a lot of hard work, determination and patience. From halter breaking, training your animals to walk, washing them daily to work on hair growth and just spending time in the barn," said Cody. "The last couple of years, I have really enjoyed learning how to clip and fit my beef animals for shows."
Eager to participate in a more normal fair this year, Cody says it's an exciting week for 4-H'ers as they showcase all of the hard work they put in throughout the year. For him and Anna, he says they have been working with their show animals all year, as they also attend other shows throughout the fair, though showing at the county fair is "super fun" experience for him.
Anna says the fair is a fun week to hang out with other 4-Hers, make new friends, show their projects and have a lot of fun. She adds that there is also a good possibility of eating some fair food throughout the week/weekend.