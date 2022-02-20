...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Locally higher amounts are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills
as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Over the last year the ADC has been running extremely short staffed which has led to many difficulties in the department including shift coverage and some low staff morale. While there are many people within the ADC that have worked extremely hard to keep it working well, Sergeant Mark Bolster has gone above and beyond to make sure things run smoothly and put himself on the same level as others to make sure the ADC and detainees are taken care of.
Sergeant Bolster has always been an approachable and levelheaded sergeant. Many of the ADC staff have leaned on him for advice and he is always aware and can read when something is bothering someone. He will even take the time to reach out to them and follow up.
This past year has had its own set of difficulties and Sergeant Mark Bolster has largely taken many of these difficulties on himself. He has taken over the scheduling in the ADC and all the stresses related to that. There has been an overwhelming amount of overtime this past year and Sergeant Bolster has taken on the responsibility of getting those shifts covered. While there’s been a few instances where a shift wasn’t voluntarily covered and it had to be mandated, there’s been a significant decrease in that and that credit goes to Sergeant Bolster for always being respectful and making the best effort in an attempt to get those shifts covered.
Sergeant Bolster has stepped up when needed and even works overtime in the housing units, covers call-ins, picks up holiday shifts when he’s not scheduled to work, and even has gone as far as to leave his scheduled shift early so he can come back later that evening to work an overnight shift that needs coverage. He will then stay well into the next day to complete his own scheduled shift.
With the many new tasks that he’s been given along with the new scheduling duties, Sergeant Bolster has always remained kind and positive and wants the best for the Adult Detention Center. His efforts and dedication have not gone unnoticed and is greatly appreciated by not only the ADC staff, but also the Sheriff’s Office as a whole. For all these reasons and more, Sergeant Mark Bolster is the 2021 Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year.