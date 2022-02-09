Rachel Nesseth was headed to her eighth hour class on Jan. 26. It was panning out to be like the average school day. Until she received an unexpected text message from Randy Hockinson, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District’s athletic director.
The message was a request for Nesseth to call Hockinson at her earliest convenience. Unsure of what this could be about, and naturally worried what she may have done wrong, Nesseth quickly followed his instruction. She was shocked to learn the news of what he had to share.
Earlier that day the district was informed by Region 1A Executive Secretary Brad Johnson that Nesseth was chosen as the female Triple A Award Winner for Region 1A.
“It was a massive wave of shock trying to process everything,” said Nesseth about the day the news was shared with her. “It’s crazy to think I made it this far. They were telling me no none else in the school has gotten to this level before.”
An email K-W High School Principal Matt Ryan sent to the K-W community the afternoon of Jan. 31 said Nesseth will now represent the region in the Triple A competition at the state level.
To honor her for being selected as the Region 1A winner, Nesseth and her parents will be invited to the Section Basketball Championships at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Nesseth and her parents will also be honored on March 10, just prior to the start of the 1AA Girls Basketball Championship game at 8 p.m. Nesseth will be recognized, again, on March 26 at the Triple A Banquet, and on the court ceremony at the State Boys Basketball Tournament.
“Congratulations to Rachel on being selected as the Region 1A Triple ‘A’ Award Winner,” Ryan wrote in the email to the K-W community. This is an outstanding accomplishment for Rachel, her family, and Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools. Best of luck to Rachel as she advances to the state level Triple ‘A’ competition.”
K-W High School Band Director Claire Larson wrote a letter of recommendation for Nesseth. Larson said she had hundreds of words written down and had a difficult time paring down to the number of words allowed.
“This kid is absolutely amazing, it’s very hard to put distinctively in 250+ words what an impact she has had on her peers, her community and in her school,” said Larson. “She truly has demonstrated through actions how one can be exceptional at the arts, academics, athletics, while also doing things like student government, and just being an all around outstanding human being.”
In the letter of recommendation, Larson said Nesseth’s impact on the school and community goes beyond the classroom. She shares her musical gifts by volunteering to play for church, for residents at the nursing home and for community holiday gatherings.
Larson also shared some insight onto Nesseth’s natural leader qualities, where she’s found a leadership role in most of her activities: an officer in choir, principal and section leader in band, captain in dance, officer in student council, president of National Honor Society and valedictorian in her academics.
Larson said Nesseth is someone they will not forget all too soon, as she sees her being remembered for her driven nature and excellence in everything she has done.
Small town opportunities
The daughter of Barney and Laura Nesseth of rural Wanamingo, Rachel Nesseth has been involved in many activities throughout her high school career: Volleyball, dance team, track and field, band, choir, theater, student council, National Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl and student School Board representative.
She said a benefit of being in a small school is having the opportunity to try out for all of these types of extracurricular activities.
”The people in it make it fun. The culture of our school makes it possible,” Nesseth’ said. “I can do all this stuff and enjoy it, instead of dragging along saying: ‘I have to do this,’ or ‘Mom says go do this.’”
Along with the extracurricular activities, Nesseth also challenges herself academically with AP and College in the Schools classes. She has a 4.3 weighted GPA.
While Nesseth said it can be a little hard to balance all the different things she’s involved in at times, she enjoys the opportunity to spend time with different groups of people.
”I’m getting my social time in, and working towards whatever it is,” she said of what she likes about the variety of options available.
Nesseth encourages all underclassmen to try a school activity if it sounds interesting.
”It is busy. But the experiences you get out of all of them, it can’t be shown through anything else,” she said of what she’s learned. “There’s nothing bad that can happen if you try it.”
Nesseth said she feels pretty prepared to go off on her next adventure after high school graduation. She has plans to attend Concordia College in Moorhead, where she will study biochemistry and participate in track and field.
“I’m taking the skills, as you should in high school, with me,” she said. “Time management has been huge, and that will definitely help me in college.”