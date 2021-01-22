As everyone made the transition from 2019 to 2020, hybrid and full distance learning models were unfamiliar terms. By the time spring rolled around, students were taken on a roller coaster ride getting acquainted to a full distance learning model throughout the end of the school year, to a hybrid learning model to start the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
For Kenyon-Wanamingo's littlest learners, whose activities and learning centers support their social and academic readiness, learning through a computer screen has had its challenges.
Since September, the Little Knights Preschool Program has operated in-person, a change from its stretch of distance learning from the middle of March to the end of May. Director of Community Education Amy Belcher says both preschoolers and district staff have done well with the current learning model, though they experienced some difficulties at first balancing both children in-person and virtually simultaneously. Since a majority of the curriculum focuses on social and emotional elements, it was important to keep them in-person.
"Last spring it was all distance learning, so that was hard," said Belcher. "We teach a social/emotional curriculum and it's hard to teach that to 3-4 year olds on a screen, while getting interaction with peers. From a preschool standpoint it's difficult to be in a distance learning model, that's why we worked so hard to manage this, because it's important for their development to get those social and emotional skills."
After winter break, Belcher said most children transitioned back to in-person learning. One perk of the current set up is that those young learners are still able to connect virtually to the classes and still be a part of the classroom. Before if a child was sick, Belcher said they weren't able to do that. Though it's been different, Belcher said there have been some positive.
Since parents are not allowed in the classrooms for support, Belcher said staff have adapted and leaned on the support of an app parents can download on their smartphones or tablets. Seesaw, a platform for student engagement, allows preschool staff to take photos and videos, and post updates for parents to see what's going on in the classroom and how their children are doing.
Despite the changes in how preschool programs are typically held, Belcher said the curriculum has remained the same. More tables were added in the classroom so fewer kids are at each table, allowing them to spread out. Class sizes are also low so children can be also be distanced.
ECFE activities to participate in
Last fall, K-W offered its first ever virtual ECFE class for interested participants. Once a week, they invited all to engage in music, story time, science experiments and other fun activities. Each month they were provided a work bag filled with activities for children and parenting tips/ideas for parents/guardians.
Currently, Belcher said they've developed plans for the next several months, for children birth to 8. Along with take home kits like pizza with parents, May Day basket kits and lemonade with loved ones, K-W ECFE hosts an outdoor story walk around the school buildings in Kenyon and Wanamingo beginning next month.
Once registered for the outdoor story walk, parents will receive information about a time, place, book title and activities to do with their child. Parents and children will be able to complete the short walk on their own. Belcher said dates will be chosen based on the weather For those interested in walking through the story walk, but didn't register, Belcher said they intend to leave it up over the weekend for others to enjoy.
Three kits that will be available for those interested include a pizza making kit, with Papa Murphy's pizza, and crafts and activities in March, making different types of May Day baskets and delivering them to loved ones the last weekend in April and learning how to make lemonade and walk away with the supplies to a make lemonade stand at home the first week of June. Each kit is $7 and features fun ways for families to learn from home together. The lemonade stand kit will also feature two different times for pick up, from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for 2 to 5 year olds and from 5 to 5:45 p.m. for children 6 to 12. The older children's kits will challenge their minds a bit, asking them how much cups of lemonade they made and how many they sold.
Starting next month, children will be able to participate directly with stories, songs and rhymes to wind down at the end of the night. The Bedtime Story time on Zoom is geared toward children 6 and under, as well as their families. Bedtime story times take place on the third Thursday of every month from the comfort of each participant's home. To get the Zoom link, those interested must register.
Belcher said these type of activities allow them to engage as a community with both parents and children. Moving forward, Belcher remains hopeful the castle play structures will be able to open this fall and get kids involved and back in the building.