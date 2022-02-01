The past 18 months have posed some unique challenges within the Adult Detention Center. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way the ADC conducts business; therefore, making many things have to be updated and/or changed in how it operates. The staff have had to work continuously in close proximity with a high-risk detainee population, and continue to maintain state standards in operating the ADC. The ADC thankfully has had no COVID outbreaks to date, which is attributed to the staff working diligently to maintain a clean and healthy environment for detainees and staff.
In addition to the stress of the pandemic, the jail has been working short staffed for an extended period of time that has created a tremendous amount of overtime. The staff have pulled together and have given up time off with family to make sure the operation of the ADC still runs smoothly and at the expected standard.
Also this past year, the ADC implemented a new detainee accounting system and detainee tablets within a few weeks of one another. With everything new comes new challenges. There were quite a few system issues that needed fixing or changing and the ADC staff took it upon themselves to troubleshoot and solve as many issues as they could, but also worked with contracted vendors to resolve larger scale issues as well. Aside from learning the new system themselves, they also had to take the time to train the detainees on how the systems work.
The past year has been difficult on everyone but the adversities and challenges that have been thrown at the ADC staff has been difficult but rewarding. The ADC staff have worked well together and have risen above all to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who enters the ADC.
For their hard work, determination and willingness to step up and face new challenges, the Adult Detention Center staff is awarded the Sheriff’s Office Unit Citation.